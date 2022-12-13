ATSG Expands its Cybersecurity Portfolio to Enhance Managed Detection & Response Services, with Acquisition of Xentaurs, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Xentaurs, LLC, a modern Cybersecurity company providing Consulting, Design, Implementation, and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services. The addition of the Xentaurs portfolio will directly enhance ATSG's Intelligent as a Service offerings, and specifically, its Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity services, bringing an expansion of high-end cybersecurity consulting, hybrid cloud, and managed detection and response services to the ATSG portfolio of solutions. The Xentaurs acquisition will also provide further depth to ATSG's Security Portfolio, bolstering its managed detection and response capabilities across Micro-segmentation, Software Defined Networks (SDN), and Firewall platforms. It also further expands and extends the long-standing ATSG ecosystem relationship with Cisco.

As ATSG's enterprise clients and partners look for more robust cybersecurity consulting and operational offerings, the acquisition of Xentaurs will add deep, new capabilities and leverage proven software/API development processes to customize MDR workflows. Located in Miami, Florida, this acquisition will also strengthen ATSG's commercial reach, further expanding its presence in the Southeast Region of the United States. Additionally, the team of Xentaurs experts and engineers hold an array of impressive certifications and specializations, enabling ATSG to further scale its security operations and provide the resources required for mature MDR processes.

"Our acquisition of Xentaurs was a strategic choice that complements our leading Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of offerings for our clients and further expands our geographic presence in the Southeast," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "The synergies between ATSG and Xentaurs were immediately apparent, with their mature cybersecurity consulting, hybrid cloud thought leadership, MDR capabilities, and impressive culture of client success. Together, we will enhance and accelerate both ATSG's enterprise Cybersecurity offerings and cloud migration capabilities. We are very excited to integrate these two organizations and increase our growing market presence in this mission-critical space for our clients and partners."

"We are thrilled to join the OneATSG team," said Anoj Willy, Chief Executive Officer of Xentaurs. "The integration into the larger organization will enable us to increase our security capabilities while offering an expanded portfolio of digital and managed services solutions to our clients."

As ATSG looks ahead to 2023, it will continue to focus on the growth and enhancement of the ATSG market reach and brand. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade into a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions powered by the ATSG Intelligent IT automation platform Ai2. The acquisition of Xentaurs depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan and marks its eleventh (11th) successful acquisition.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Unified Communications, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT as a Service leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

