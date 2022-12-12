Underemployed Workers in the Tri-State Area Find Refuge in the Clean Energy Sector

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Academy (RWA) has been serving the Greater NJ/NY area since 2012 through its high school and college institutes. The organization's mission is to provide all of its clients with college/career exploration, professional mentorship, and experiential learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, RWA expanded its focus towards those seeking modernized career development training. This expansion was a reaction to the rapidly changing virtual economy and job market. During this time, PSE&G, a longtime employer of those in the Tri-state area, sought to launch a jobs program in order to bolster the clean energy sector. PSE&G's Clean Energy (CE) Jobs Program was developed to meet those needs by expanding opportunities for energy efficiency workforce diversity, through the implementation of its CE Programs in the State of New Jersey. The concept was to partner with local nonprofits that provide professional development services and wraparound support for any individual, unemployed or underemployed.

Almost immediately, Real World Academy partnered with PSEG and became a go-to resource for those looking to advance their careers in the green energy space. Real World Academy has worked with clients as young as 13 and as old as 55 years of age. 34% of the people served have a household income of $20-40K, and another 34% have a household income of less than $20K. Through its partnership with the NJ-STEP (New Jersey Scholarship and Transformative Education in Prisons) Program, formerly incarcerated individuals (ex-offenders) have also been served. Its partnership with Newark Workforce Development Board, under its Newark Green Infrastructure Project, allowed it to serve unemployed and dislocated workers.

Lincoln Farquharson, RWA's CEO and Executive Director of the PSE&G partnership stated, "What RWA has known since its inception is that regardless of the demographic, all individuals need support in self-actualizing and understanding how to navigate the world around them in order to achieve whatever they define as success. RWA's purpose is to provide this support."

Real World Academy and PSE&G will be launching a new cohort in February, 2023 which includes free virtual classes for any NJ resident 18+ on professional communication, finances, business etiquette, cover letter & resume writing, interviewing, and much more. Those seeking support must sign up prior to February 1st through the RWA website.

Over the course of this initiative, approximately three thousand two hundred (3,200) direct jobs will be created, two thousand (2,000) of which will be produced through the Company's Clean Energy Jobs Program.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.realworldacademy.org/

