Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Offers Late Option Cash Advances for Christmas Spending Needs

Inflation and economic downturn are causing consumers to look towards lawsuit funding for extra cash for Christmas or Hanukkah shopping expenses, gifts, food, and travel this year.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, a premier presettlement funding company, announced today that they are prepared for a flood of new funding applications this holiday season. With higher-than-usual costs from the pump to the grocery store, plaintiffs are looking for some extra money for their Christmas or Hanukkah shopping. Tapping into an existing lawsuit could be the answer.

Legal-Bay empathizes with everyone who has been dealing with the devastating effects of Covid-19 over the past three years. Illness, underemployment, and business closures have impacted almost everyone. Employees may be dealing with diminished wages when their workplaces cut hours or shut down altogether, and business owners may still be recovering from lessened commerce. With the holidays fast approaching, everyone's financial state may seem a bit more precarious as they try to put together a memorable Christmas.

Legal-Bay can help with case-funding programs available to almost anyone who has an active lawsuit, with an experienced staff who are standing by to process the amplified number of applications. Legal-Bay provides a quick turnaround time; clients can usually expect to receive cash-in-hand in 24-48 hours.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "As we reach the end of this difficult year, Legal-Bay is trying to close out 2022 on a high note by getting quick funding into the hands of our clients who need it now. More than ever we are getting calls from clients who didn't know this service even existed, but have found it a great option to head off inflation and cash-flow issues."

If you need an immediate cash advance against your impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is one of the market's best lawsuit funding companies. They fund all types of lawsuits including car, bus, and truck accidents, slips-and-falls, personal injury, wrongful termination, dog bites, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs provide immediate cash prior to a lawsuit's resolution. Pre settlement funding is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

