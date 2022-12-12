First Solar Set to Join S&P 500; Fortune Brands Innovations to Join S&P MidCap 400; MasterBrand to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (NASD: FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) will replace Conn's Inc. (NASD: CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19. Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space. Conn's is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 15, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
MasterBrand
MBC
Industrials
Dec. 19, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
First Solar
FSLR
Information Technology
S&P 500
Deletion
MasterBrand
MBC
Industrials
S&P 500
Deletion
Fortune Brands Home & Security
FBHS
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Fortune Brands Innovations
FBIN
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
First Solar
FSLR
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
MasterBrand
MBC
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Conn's
CONN
Consumer Discretionary
