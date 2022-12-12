Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches "Good for Groups" Lineup in Time For The Holiday Season

Perfect for holiday party hosting, Einstein Bros. Bagels makes it easier to serve up delicious breakfasts for family, teams, and friends with online ordering options

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels understands that hosting holiday get-togethers brings a lot of joy, but menu planning and cooking isn't for everyone. Just in time for your holiday gatherings, "Good for Groups" breakfast boxes will please any crowd, small or large. Best of all, kitchen clean-up is a breeze.

Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches (PRNewswire)

The "Good for Groups" breakfast selections include:

Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box, the perfect spread for groups young and old. Fresh-baked bagels, seasoned cage-free eggs, and classic flavors like bacon and cheddar make this box a favorite.

Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box, featuring six of our fan-favorite, flavor-packed egg sandwiches, like the Farmhouse on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel with Country Pepper Cream Cheese shmear, bacon, ham, and cheddar.

Fresh-from-the-oven classic or gourmet bagels by the Half Dozen, Baker's Dozen, and Two Dozen, in our most popular flavors.

Brunch Box, a delicious variety pack for your group:

Group sizes of fresh-poured orange juice and brewed coffee

"The holiday season provides plenty of opportunities to feed a group, whether it's your in-laws, a holiday gathering, or just a weekend brunch with friends," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "With the change in consumer behavior over the past two years, we've seen increasing demand for group orders. We're making it easier than ever to have fresh-baked bagels at home in a variety of options to ensure our guests' cravings are handled so they can focus on spending quality time with family."

"Good for Groups" offerings are available when ordering online or in the app, so you can skip the line for the easiest pick-up. Order at https://www.einsteinbros.com/groups/ .

About Einstein Bros. ® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Einstein Bros. Bagels logo (PRNewsfoto/Einstein Bros. Bagels) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels