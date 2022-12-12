Discover how Californians Get Real in their cities

The California Milk Processor Board's got milk? Realest Guide to California celebrates the real greatness of the state

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking of making time for more travel one of your New Year's resolutions? The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of got milk?, is debuting a unique resource for out-of-state travelers and locals alike: The Realest Guide to California.

In the fall of 2022, Got Milk launched an interactive microsite designed to listen to all of the organic user-generated content on social media from resident Californian creators. The goal was to analyze creators who are contributing to a timely online cultural conversation about keeping things real in the places they call home. The Got Milk team sifted through over 4.65M social media posts with specific hashtags aligned with the spirit of encouraging genuine and authentic connections. The result? 15 cities across the state rose to the top with the most user-generated "real" reels of 2022.

Today, the Realest Guide to California, curated by Got Milk, is making its digital publication debut. Got Milk has pulled together the best of the content from this social listening experiment to showcase all the best places to explore, discover hidden gems and "real up" trips with true expressions of California culture. The guide is designed to provide intrepid local, national and international travelers with inspiration and tips to plan their most real – and really satisfying – trips for 2023.

This curation of content by locals in different California cities disrupts the traditional travel guide format, by giving visitors and locals alike the opportunity to explore an interactive digital map of authentic experiences in each city: everything from secluded beaches to unique cafes as seen through the lens of uniquely-qualified locals. Thanks to the Realest Guide to California, prospective travelers can now supplement all the typical tourist landmarks found in traditional guides and connect with the heart of their destinations.

For the past 30 years, Got Milk has encouraged consumers to fuel their bodies and minds with real milk. In 2022, their newest campaign, Get Real, honed in on celebrating authenticity in a digital sharing culture that's increasingly overly manicured and riddled with filters. The Get Real campaign, featuring real moments infused with humor, shines a timely spotlight on how meaningful experiences can become when people are true to who they are. And nothing is as real as real milk, which has been providing energy and nutrients for thousands of years. This latest expression of the Got Milk message encourages people to step away from the pressure to project life through a filter and lean into the satisfying experience of simply showing up as themselves wherever they go. Now, with the Realest Guide to California, the many places to live and visit in this state are revealed to have even more dynamic, authentic adventures to discover.

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com

