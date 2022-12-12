Blockfesta 2022 'Web 3.0 innovation' hosted by Blockmedia features

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockmedia hosted a two-day Blockfesta 2022 under New Spring for Web 3.0 on Dec.1. The event was to forecast the future of Web 3.0 amid the Crypto Winter.

This Blockfesta held a start-up pitching contest, and about 300 participants discussed the prospects for major domestic blockchain companies. The participants include officials from blockchain organizations, companies and start-ups.

Speakers at the event predicted that despite the prolonged Crypto Winter and market slump, a growing future awaits in the blockchain and cryptocurrency technology field.

Rep. Min Byeong-deok of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea said that Web 3.0 is consistent with the principle of democracy because everyone creates a digital world together. On the other hand, he said a specific company or power controls the Internet.

Rep.Yoon Chang-hyun of the governing People Power Party said that blockchain technology could increase the reliability of data and asset transactions by sharing and distributing information.

On the first day of the event on Dec.1, technology, business, finance, and legal experts in the blockchain and cryptocurrency appeared as speakers. Their presentations are available on Blockmedia's YouTube channel.

A41 CEO Park Kwang-seong said that a lot of Black Swans (unexpected events in the market) appeared this Crypto Winter. We have to find our potential, he stressed.

"Web 3.0 is a meaningful challenge that presents new values to the world," said MFO of UpriseKim Due-on.

In the start-up pitching competition held on the second day, domestic M2E start-up Tracer won the championship. Marina Chain took second place, and Lemon Chain and AM Management took third place. The winning team will have an exclusive interview with the Blockmedia and receive prize money.

The Blockmedia is the first news media specializing in blockchain technology and the digital asset market in Korea. Since 2018, it has hosted the event annually except for the corona pandemic period.

