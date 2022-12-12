2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award

2023 EV6 is the 10th Kia vehicle in 2022 to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating1.

The EV6 earned ratings of "good" in all six 2022 IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side (original 2022 test), roof strength and head restraint tests. It also earned a "superior" rating for available front crash prevention (vehicle-to-vehicle and (daytime) vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations), and a "good" rating for standard headlights.

The arrival of the EV6 in 2022 – the brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) - signaled the U.S. launch of Kia's 'Plan S' strategy that aims to deliver 14 all-new electrified models across the world by 2027. The EV6 is rated at an EPA-estimated 310-miles2 of all-electric range (AER) in its Wind and GT-Line RWD trims3 and offers features such as an Onboard Power Generator4 and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems5, adding a remarkable level of connectivity and other features.

"The EV6 is a landmark addition to our lineup and it has received massive consumer interest in its first year," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are proud that the 2023 EV6 received a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, reflecting Kia's commitment to innovative products that prioritize safety and performance."

The 2023 EV6 is the third vehicle to earn a 2022 TSP+ rating, following the 2022 Kia K5 and 2022 Stinger sedans. Seven Kia vehicles earned a 2022 TSP rating, including the 2022 Kia Telluride, 2022 Sorento, 2022 Seltos, 2022 Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), 2022 Sportage (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), 2023 Sportage (with specific headlights), and 2022 Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), bringing the brand to 10 total awards and fifth highest in the industry.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Applies to vehicles that have had their headlights adjusted by an authorized Kia dealer

2 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.govEPA

3 Wind AWD and GT-Line AWD are rated an EPA estimated 274 miles of range on a full battery charge. The EV6 GT is rated at an EPA estimated 206 miles of range on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.govEPA

4 The Onboard Power Generator can be used until the battery's charge falls to 20 percent

5 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

