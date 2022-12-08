SEDG LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsFoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SolarEdge investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of SolarEdge stock between August 6, 2022 to October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SEDG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge's products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt LLC ("Ampt"), a competitor in the renewable energy industry; (ii) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt's patented technology, (iii) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company's power optimizers and inverters; (iv) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (v) seriously threatened SolarEdge's ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (vi) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge's unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SolarEdge during the relevant time frame, you have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP