CLARKE DESIGN WELCOMES BRANDING & MARKETING EXECUTIVE ANNMARI SHANNAHAN AS PARTNER

An industry veteran, Shannahan has joined the New York-based creative agency to focus on team growth, client development, and internal operations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLARKE, a creative agency focused on bringing brand visions, voices, and visuals to life has tapped marketing executive AnnMari Shannahan to join its leadership as a partner. She brings over three decades of experience and expertise in leading teams to deliver for global brands.

As the agency enters its 14th year, Founder and Creative Director Michael Clarke wanted to scale the business yet stay true to the firm's core principles. "AnnMari is a dynamic and respected leader whose experience will fuel growth for the agency," said Michael. "Her deep marketing experience will be of enormous value as we continue to be guided by the desire to create positive change with design."

Previously, Shannahan served as Vice President of Public Information at amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. During her 12-year tenure, she led the foundation's marketing and media and ensured the brand's consistency and strength across all channels. This included the development and execution of communication strategies for amfAR's global fundraising gala's as well as numerous storytelling and video content initiatives that amplified the importance of finding a cure for the over 38 million people living with HIV/AIDS. Before amfAR, AnnMari spent two decades in the digital agency space, leading, and working on creative initiatives for fortune 500 and startup companies.

"Clarke's leading design principle is understanding the "why" and "how" as much as the "what"," said Shannahan. "Design isn't effective if it looks beautiful but doesn't tie back into the brand mission or solve the client's problem. I am very excited to be joining the team and helping define the agency's future."

Clarke, an independent creative agency based in New York, focuses on brand design challenges and visually clarifying complex topics for its international world-class client base. Clients include SAP, Mars Petcare, Boston Consulting Group, ThoughtSpot, Provepharm, Guerbet, Komaza, Soluna, City Harvest, Hudson River Park, Global Fight, Pearson, among others. For more information, visit https://www.helloclarke.com/ or follow Clarke on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

