Yiwugo.com indices: "Down jacket" made the top 10 searches, with 45%+ YoY increase in trading volume

YIWU, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. The world's attention is focused on Qatar for the ongoing 2022 World Cup. While the tournament is heating up amid the warm temperatures of Qatar, the cold winter is approaching the Northern Hemisphere. According to the latest indices of Yiwugo.com, the search traffic for the keyword "down jacket" is rising. Being the 64th most searched term two months ago, this keyword has lifted its name into the top 10 searches since last week and sits at the ninth place now.

According to the big data of Yiwugo.com, in the past six months, the search traffic for "down jacket" on Yiwugo.com was on a slow rise until it soared in September. The search traffic even skyrocketed in November, up 484% month-on-month over September and nearly 200% over October; the conversion rate was as high as above 800%. That means scores of targeted buyers were directed to Yiwugo.com everyday, who searched the keyword, clicked to browse and place orders on down jacket products. On Yiwugo.com, the total number of down jacket orders in the past six months ran very close to that of the same period last year, but the trading volume increased by 45% year-on-year. As the cold weather plays out as predicted, the down jacket market is picking up, and the trading volume of individual orders is increasing.

As shown by the data, despite the pandemic which continues to resurge, the European heating crisis and the cold winter of China have promised a sound market of thermal products. The down jacket market is delivering solid sales and most of the buyers clicked on the sub-keyword "long down jacket" and placed orders.

According to the head of Binghua Clothing Store at Huangyuan Garment Market, all of its down jacket orders this winter came from Yiwugo.com. On November 30, a new European customer contacted him through the website and purchased hundreds of men's high-quality regular down jackets. He said that a lot more customers have come to inquire about down jackets and placed orders since this September, and many of them are new customers from Chile and Europe. Chilean customers prefer mid-length styles, while European customers who used to prefer wearing leather clothes and leather jackets to keep warm are buying down jackets now. Overall, the demand for down jackets is rising significantly this year.

This winter, thermal products such as hot water bags and electric blankets began to sweep the European market two months ago. Besides "down jackets", the top 20 most-searched keywords on Yiwugo.com also include "cotton slippers", "thermal mugs", "men's winter clothing", "women's winter clothing" and other seasonal products. Suppliers in related industries shall be well prepared for this shopping season.

