TheMarketingAdvocate.com Announces Rebrand, Launches New Email Newsletter For Middle-Aged Business Owners

The Daily(ish) Advocate focuses on providing digital marketing strategies, tools and tactics for the middle-aged market

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheMarketingAdvocate.com, co-founded in 2018 by four digital marketing veterans, announced their rebranding efforts today. The brand introduced a new visual identity and launched an email newsletter, The Daily(ish) Advocate, providing digital marketing strategies and insights focused on the needs of middle-aged business owners.

TheMarketingAdvocate.com new logo (PRNewswire)

The rebrand comes as TheMarketingAdvocate.com evolves to help business owners adapt to the ever-evolving world of digital marketing. Topics include how to handle increasing uncertainty around many social media platforms, how AI and machine learning are changing online marketing, issues with tracking and Google Analytics 4, and ways to protect a business' digital assets from bots, hackers and other bad actors.

"Middle-aged business owners face a unique set of challenges," says TheMarketingAdvocate.com's co-founder Adam Kreitman. "They tend to be more sensitive to financial pressures, are not as technologically focused as 20-somethings, and are wary of the hype common in the digital marketing world."

The Daily(ish) Advocate offers educational and entertaining content specifically for this demographic. Adds Kreitman, "There's less about the latest social media craze and more of a focus on proven, time-tested strategies and tactics."

TheMarketingAdvocate.com is also developing tools to help business owners better protect and control their digital assets. "These tools address issues we've encountered when running digital marketing campaigns for ourselves and our clients," says co-founder Chris Clark. "They will help businesses fight harmful bot traffic and address holes in analytics so business owners can get a clearer understanding of the key metrics driving their business' revenue."

About TheMarketingAdvocate.com

TheMarketingAdvocate.com provides strategies and tools to help middle-aged business owners leverage digital marketing to grow their companies. The company offers an email newsletter, The Daily(ish) Advocate, written to address the unique challenges of middle-aged business owners. The company was founded by four veteran digital marketers with a combined 80 years of experience in SEO, e-commerce, web development and paid online advertising.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TheMarketingAdvocate.com