S&R EVERMAY PRESENTS 2022 KUNO AWARD FOR APPLIED SCIENCES FOR THE SOCIAL GOOD

$100,000 Award Will Be Given to further the work of Dr. Eleanor Stokes at USRA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&R Evermay, a non-profit organization promoting transformative societal impact for this generation and the next, has announced its recipient for the 2022 Kuno Award for Applied Sciences for the Social Good. Dr. Eleanor Stokes is a scientist at the Earth from Space Institute (EfSI), an institute of Universities Space Research Association.

S&R Evermay (PRNewswire)

The daughter of a rocket scientist, Dr. Stokes is a NASA Jenkins doctoral fellow and works with the Terrestrial Information Systems Laboratory using the Suomi-NPP VIIRS Day/Night Visible Band to analyze urbanization dynamics. She has been widely recognized as a scientist who is proactive and passionate about the value of geospatial technology to the economy and society.

"Since its launch in 2015, S&R Evermay has proudly recognized and supported visionaries in the advancement of their scientific research such as Dr. Eleanor Stokes. Her work to advance the study of urbanization dynamics and urban energy consumption is key to understanding the planet's ability to sustain us," said Dr. Sachiko Kuno, CEO and chairwoman of S&R Evermay. "It is an honor to recognize, encourage and financially support the work of women in STEM as there are still too few of us."

S&R Evermay's Kuno Award for Applied Science for the Social Good is a biennial award designed to support women social innovators using scientific research and principles to address a 21st-century problem. The award supports the translation of scientific research to a practical, real-world solution for those aiming to achieve broad social impact.

Each Kuno awardee is provided with a $100,000 unrestricted grant to their host organization. Previous awardees include Dr. Tamar Krishnamurti, University of Pittsburgh; Dr. Mary Armanios, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Dr. Abigail Marsh, Georgetown University; and Dr. Sheila Ohlsson Walker, Tufts University.

"Our Kuno awardees are exemplary reminders of S&R Evermay's mission to promote transformative impact for our society to create more just and inclusive communities - not just for today, but for tomorrow," said S&R Evermay Executive Director Isabelle Johnson.

As a co-leader of Black Marble, NASA'S Earth at Night satellite mission Dr. Stokes has refined its techniques and directed new applications for its use in science and society. Her use of nighttime light imagery has helped to inform relief organizations about how natural disasters affect power supplies and urban resilience.

About S&R Evermay

Founded in 2000 by Dr. Sachiko Kuno and Dr. Ryuji Ueno, S&R Evermay, originally S&R Foundation, is a 50l(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to promote transformative societal impact for this generation and the next. We encourage individuals in the greater Washington, DC area, and other strategic locations, to collaboratively develop innovative solutions to real-world problems. For more information, visit, https://www.sandrevermay.org/

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a non-profit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology and engineering. As an integrated partner, USRA facilitates and amplifies partnerships between universities, the government and industry focusing on targeted activity for the purpose of planning and conducting future multidisciplinary research. It also operates scientific institutes and facilities, manages major research and educational programs. For more information visit www.usra.edu

Press Contact: Kelley McCormick, Original Strategies kelley@originalstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&R Evermay