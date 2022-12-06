2022 NORTHERN LIGHTS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the 5th edition of their annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year, a collection featuring the best 25 photos of the Northern Lights taken around the world. This compilation is always published in December to coincide with the Northern Lights season and the end of year, and it is aimed at inspiring and sharing the beauty of this natural phenomenon.

This year's list includes images that were taken around the world, in countries like the United States, Canada, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Russia, Greenland, and New Zealand, by 25 photographers of 13 different nationalities.

The quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and the overall inspiration that the photograph can provide are the main factors for selecting the images every year. The article not only helps other photographers who want to photograph the Northern Lights, but also brings this phenomena closer so everyone can learn and discover more about this spectacular nature's light show.

Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas, curates these photos throughout the year. He looks not only for images taken by some of the most renowned photographers, but also for new talents and for new locations where the Northern Lights haven't been photographed before. This 2022 edition includes unique images like the Northern Lights captured in a glacier cave that recently collapsed in Alaska, and in a rare location like Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort, Michigan.

Capture the Atlas is a travel and photography blog that helps others plan their trips and improve their photography. Their main focus is landscape and astrophotography, and their articles include photography guides, tutorials, and inspiration.

