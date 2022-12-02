Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in December and January

Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
  • Wolfe Virtual Conference: Daniel Neville, CFO and Interim Co-CEO, will participate in a cannabis Multi-State Operator panel on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 3:20 pm ET. Mr. Neville and Rebecca Koar, SVP of Investor Relations, will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Wolfe representative to participate.
  • Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference: Mr. Neville will participate in an MSO group panel, moderated by Vivien Azer (Managing Director at Cowen), on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. The team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Cowen representative to participate.
  • ATB 11th Annual Institutional Conference: Mr. Neville and Ms. Koar will participate in the conference's Virtual Life Sciences Day, being held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your ATB representative to participate.

About AWH:
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-announces-participation-in-upcoming-conferences-in-december-and-january-301692187.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.