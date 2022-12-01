Women's Health Advocate Amy Schumer Joins TMRW Life Sciences as Investor

Comedian and Activist Joins Google Ventures, 5AM Ventures, Transformation Capital, and G9 Ventures in setting a new standard of fertility care

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (TMRW), creator of the world's first and only automated, software-guided specimen management platform for frozen eggs and embryos used for in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced today that the award-winning actress, New York Times best-selling author, and IVF patient Amy Schumer is a new investor to TMRW.

"I'm extremely grateful to be a mother, but becoming one was a long and difficult process," said Schumer, who has been vocal about her experiences with hyperemesis, endometriosis, and IVF. "When I went through IVF, it was physically and emotionally exhausting, and there was so much uncertainty. I never thought to ask how my embryos were being managed and stored. That's why I am proud to invest in TMRW. Their technology is transforming the fertility industry, making lab processes safer and more transparent, so patients have one less thing to worry about."

Since the beginning of human IVF over 40 years ago, significant treatment advancements have been made; however, the organization and management of frozen eggs and embryos have remained mostly unchanged. Embryologists still perform manual, time-consuming, and often error-prone tasks, in most cases using small, handwritten labels and paper-based logs. With the introduction of TMRW's unique digital chain of custody and technology platform, physicians and patients are provided unparalleled visibility, protection, and peace of mind, allowing clinicians to focus on what they do best, building families.

"Patients are becoming more educated and informed, asking how their frozen eggs or embryos will be cared for or managed as they go through IVF or freeze their eggs. As an IVF mom, I know first-hand the comfort that increased levels of information and transparency bring," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "Our technology was designed with safety and transparency top of mind, empowering physicians and patients to track, manage and store these precious frozen eggs and embryos at all times. We share Amy's commitment to increasing standards of care and providing as much peace of mind as possible; we're proud she is joining us in this mission."

TMRW Life Sciences has created the only FDA-cleared automated solution that digitally tracks, monitors, and manages frozen eggs and embryos used in IVF. TMRW's platform has been adopted in world-renowned clinics across the country, including Vios Fertility/Kindbody, Boston IVF, CCRM Fertility; San Diego Fertility Center, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science, and RMA of New York.

TMRW's integrated software and hardware systems for clinics and patients usher in a new era in fertility care — where cutting-edge technology and automation are not the exception but the norm.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. is a life sciences technology company that provides safety and transparency to modernize and transform IVF. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID-enabled labware and an integrated software management solution, TMRW safeguards life's most precious cells. TMRW, named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With significant continued growth in fertility services and the projected number of IVF births on the rise, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century. For more information, visit www.tmrw.org .

