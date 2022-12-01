Post -Election Analysis Shows that African American Voters in districts targeted by CBC PAC IE effort voted 91 percent for Democrats, five points ahead of national average in House races

CBC PAC endorsed candidates won in 19 of 28 districts targeted

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A post-election poll of voters in the 28 districts where the Congressional Black Caucus PAC IE ran a multi-media effort aimed at mobilizing African American voters, and sporadic African American voters indicates that African Americans voted 91 percent for Democrats, five points ahead of the national average of 86 percent of African American voters in House races. The campaign included digital and radio ads in support of CBC endorsed candidates as well as print ads in black newspapers and a robust social media campaign in support of Democrats. Districts where an increase in African American voter turnout could help Democrats win were targeted. The CBC endorsed candidates won in 19 of the 28 districts that were targeted, four of which were pick-ups for Democrats. According to the poll, over half – 55 percent – said that they "heard a lot" about the Democratic candidate in the race, with 72 percent saying that what they heard made them "more likely" to vote for the Democrat.

"The Congressional Black Caucus and our endorsed candidates ran on a powerful agenda that African American voters clearly understood addresses the issues they care about most," said Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the CBC PAC, (D-NY). "Black Americans are not single-issue voters, and we made it clear that we have made progress and will continue to fight on critical issues including lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, climate change, tackling inflation, gun safety, and protecting voting rights, reproductive freedom and democracy".

"It is imperative that the CBC PAC IE expands its successful program going into the 2024 election if Democrats are going to be able to flip the House back and take control from the GOP", said Cornell Belcher, President of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies who conducted the poll. "As the data shows when we make the investment to meet African American voters where they are and talk about the unique issues they care about most, we can increase turnout and improve Democratic performance."

