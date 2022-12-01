N-iX obtains the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX , a leading European software development company, has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. It is a validation of the company's deep knowledge and extensive experience in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.

"N-iX enterprise customers tend to follow a multi-cloud approach when developing their solutions. We are well equipped to support them on this cloud journey at any cloud chosen. After a row of designations from other hyper scalers, we obtained our first Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. It's recognition of excellent results delivered by N-iX engineers and the proven methodology we use for completing migrations, modernizations and management of web applications," commented Orest Furhala, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at N-iX.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. N-iX clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

Previously, N-iX had achieved the Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency that signifies the highest levels of competence and expertise in developing, deploying, and maintaining cloud solutions based on Microsoft Azure.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, IT outsourcing company N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics , machine learning, embedded software , IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

View original content:

SOURCE N-iX