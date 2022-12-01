Medical Management Outsourcing White Paper, Prior Authorization; 5 Challenges + Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, an industry leader in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), strategic consulting, and staff augmentation for health plans released a special report on prior authorization challenges and solutions.

Just Released Catalyst Solutions Prior Authorization White Paper (PRNewswire)

Solutions Catalyst outlines in its whitepaper can help plans reduce costs and utilization, and improve quality of care.

Plans rely on prior authorization to ensure the treatment patients receive are medically necessary, appropriate courses of care and financially sound. Unfortunately, prior authorization is among the top five challenges where health plans see low satisfaction scores from both members and providers.

"Over the past 23 years Catalyst Solutions has successfully provided technology and operations consulting services to health plans," says Suraya Yahaya, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst Solutions. "And we are seeing a largely unmet need in the clinical space. This is a place where many plans struggle, and Catalyst has a deep bench of experts who can provide advisory services or outsourcing services."

Drawing upon Catalyst's extensive proficiency in the clinical function of the healthcare plan, Catalyst's white paper summarizes the most prevalent challenges associated with prior authorization and solutions that reduce cost, complexity, and abrasion with members and providers. Consultative solutions for prior authorization can range from overcoming technology challenges to optimizing business practices and increasing the adoption of informatics capability. Additionally, outsourcing the clinical and administrative activities related to prior authorization can also help plans overcome resource constraints, as they leverage the scales of economy their partners bring. Alone or together, the solutions Catalyst outlines in its whitepaper can help plans reduce costs and utilization and improve quality of care.

Download the White Paper Here

For more details explaining Catalyst Solutions Medical Management services, please visit: Medical Management Outsourcing - Catalyst Solutions (https://catalystsolutions.com/medical-management-outsourcing/)

About Catalyst Solutions

Catalyst Solutions has an extensive history of exclusively serving the payer industry. With 20+ years of deep industry expertise, Catalyst provides outsourced BPO, IT and consulting services. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the United States, our mission is to help insurance payers drive down costs, optimize revenue, and most importantly, improve member healthcare outcomes. We deliver comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are committed to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched, white-glove service. We are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live.

For more information, visit us at: www.CatalystSolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalyst Solutions