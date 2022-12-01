Lab-Aids Recruits a National Team of Storytellers

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab-Aids, the Long Island-based publisher and manufacturer of hands-on, evidence-based science programs has expanded its marketing profile. Between its in-house talent and a combination of new and existing strategic partnerships, Lab-Aids is ready to share its story with schools across the country.

Student scientists collect data on CO2 in their breath | Photo by Mitchell Pictures (PRNewswire)

Super-charging its marketing efforts began last June with the promotion of Rachel Porter to Vice President of Marketing. As a former teacher and eight-year veteran of Lab-Aids, Porter knows first-hand the power of a Lab-Aids program. "I thought I had created good material, but Lab-Aids changed my perspective on what was possible." says Porter. "The depth of authentic engagement from my students was powerful – the science became real for them. That's our mission."

Lab-Aids Tells a Story 60 Years in the Making

Lab-Aids recently retained the services of TwoSevenOne Consulting, LLC. As a firm that specializes in dynamic content creation, TwoSevenOne increases Lab-Aids' bandwidth to produce multi-platform content including videos, social media and email engagements, and print media. The partnership comes as Lab-Aids releases the redesigned Science and Global Issues: Biology in time for the 2022/2023 school year.

"We've always been well respected in the science education industry, but it's especially validating to see the responses to this new work we've been doing. TwoSevenOne has really allowed us to share these programs as quickly as we're developing them - with more to come," says Porter.

Key partnerships now represent a comprehensive suite of marketing services:

These services supplement the in-house talent at Lab-Aids, which recently expanded to include Billee Procknow, Marketing and Events Manager. Like Porter, Procknow is a former science teacher and knows the struggles teachers face in the field. "Where has Lab-Aids been my whole career," jokes Procknow. "This is an exciting time to join a company of science education change-makers."

About Lab-Aids

For almost 60 years, Lab-Aids has been developing, manufacturing, and publishing core curriculum and supplementary programs that help students better understand science concepts through direct experience. Lab-Aids exclusively publishes for research-based curricula developers including Oceans of Data Institute, SEPUP, and Tinkering Labs. Students using Lab-Aids curricula spend over two-thirds of their instructional days doing screen-free labs and investigations.

