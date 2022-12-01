HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson is in the top 2% of firms that audit employee benefit plans in the United States. This ranking is based on the number of employee benefit plans a firm audits per year, according to data compiled by ERISApedia.com. With over 100 employee benefit plans audited in 2022, Calvetti Ferguson is proud to be among the largest employee benefit plan auditors in the country.

The U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") has found a direct correlation between audit quality and the number of employee benefit plans audited by a firm. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA") has also stated that data collected in their peer review program shows that firms that specialize in employee benefit plan audits and assign partners and staff with strong experience to those audits perform significantly better on those audits than firms that do not.

Calvetti Ferguson is committed to quality and performance. To that end, the firm maintains a dedicated employee benefit plan practice led by partner Natasha Erskine, who is focused entirely on employee benefit plans. The firm is also a member of the AICPA Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center, which requires professionals to stay abreast of upcoming regulatory and industry changes by participating in continuing education programs and attending accredited, industry-focused events. As a result, the Calvetti Ferguson employee benefit plan team has the knowledge and skill necessary to serve clients at the highest levels, which includes helping them prepare for new audit and accounting changes prior to the required implementation date.

"It is crucial to work with an accounting firm with a dedicated employee benefit plan team to ensure all the appropriate procedures are being performed and plans are audited efficiently and effectively. As the employee benefit plan leader, my experienced team and I help clients navigate the complex rules, regulations, and increasing scrutiny from the DOL and Internal Revenue Service to understand the requirements and identify compliance issues before they arise," says Natasha Erskine, Employee Benefit Plan Partner.

By working with Calvetti Ferguson for your employee benefit plan audit, you will benefit from an experienced team that specializes in auditing different types of plans, including audits 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, health and welfare plans, and employee stock ownership plans.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

