Build a Full-Scale Surveillance System with NEXCOM's NVR Solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, introduces two commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems from its new NVR product series: PNSA 3171 and PNSA 3171A. With support for 8 and 24 PoE switch ports respectively, these 1U rackmounts are powered by the Intel® Core™ processor family to provide ample computing power to process data. PNSA 3171 and PNSA 3171A are software- and hardware-ready platforms, designed to reduce the complexity of cabling and maintaining surveillance systems, saving time, money, and resources.

Compared with the legacy way to configure power and network cables for each IP camera, the complexity of cabling is greatly simplified by using PNSA 3171 and PNSA 3171A. Both NVR appliances with video and access management software installed are able to accommodate data from 8/24-channel IP cameras while simultaneously powering them via PoE switch ports, making the surveillance system easier to deploy, and maintain.

NEXCOM's proprietary embedded Atlas OS™ is available for these NVR appliances, providing PoE and switch management functions all in a user-friendly graphical interface. Atlas OS™ also offers application programming interfaces (APIs) for NVR software providers to quickly integrate the PoE switch operations into their own NVR software, reducing the efforts of software developers and speeding up time to market.

Regarding storage features, both NVR appliances come with four swappable 3.5" HDD bays for recording data, upgrading, and maintenance. A slot for M.2 SSD allows installing the operating system without taking up space in the HDDs, hence in case of disk failure, the OS will not be affected. For more information, please visit PNSA 3171 and PNSA 3171A product page.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

