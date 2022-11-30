Zoot Employee Art Show and Handcrafted Gift Fair

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming Employee Art Show and Handcrafted Gift Fair. The company recognizes and encourages employees' creative growth and is honored to celebrate Zoot's in-house artisans, crafters, small business owners and their families.

The exhibit will feature a broad spectrum of artistry and craftsmanship, including mixed media, paintings, photography, fiber, beading, home décor and more. Gallery visitors have the opportunity to support local artisans and crafters while shopping for unique gifts and singular, creative works.

The show is open to the public and will run Monday, December 5th – Friday, December 23rd, in the Zoot Mezzanine. Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 5-7 pm. Admission and parking are free.

The corporate space rotates exhibits throughout the year, featuring Montana artists selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts. The gallery has over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces and boasts an expansive open area for dimensional work. One exhibiting artist described it as "...arguably the finest gallery space in the area." All work sold through the gallery is commission-free and underwriting is provided for opening reception artists.

For more information, visit zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.

About Zoot

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. https://zootsolutions.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Carol Lehmann

Gallery Coordinator

555 Zoot Enterprises Lane

Bozeman, MT 59718

carol.lehmann@zootweb.com

