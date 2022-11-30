WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX PREPARES FOR A 2023 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION THAT PRIORITIZES THE GUEST EXPERIENCE WITH BEST-IN-CLASS ONLINE ORDERING AND LOYALTY PROVIDER LUNCHBOX

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's, the #1 Sports Bar franchise according to Entrepreneur, announced today its newest innovative partnership with Lunchbox , the enterprise online ordering system that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Clean Juice , Wings Over and Papa Ginos .

Together, Walk-On's and Lunchbox are in the process of building a best-in-class online ordering system, as well as scaling and enhancing the brand's current mobile app and loyalty experience. The partnership provides franchisees and operators a single-use digital partner for all third- and first-party digital orders. With consumers shifting their buying behaviors to digital ordering, Walk-On's is building an easy path to order online for delivery, pickup and curbside. With a new and improved loyalty offering, the brand brings a personalized approach to offering exciting perks and benefits for Walk-On's guests and makes it easier than ever to earn and redeem them.

"We're excited to partner with Lunchbox to position our brand as a technology leader, and most importantly, give our Walk-On's guests an exceptional and convenient digital experience." said Walk-On's CMO, Luke DeRouen.

Walk-On's recent launch with Lunchbox commits more focus in scaling out:

Single use platform: A new streamlined platform for managing all digital channels.

Revamped mobile app experience: A new and improved guest experience that captures the branding, loyalty offers, and guest data for future retargeting.

New offerings for loyalty: Personalized offerings and capabilities that speak to current loyal and potential repeat guests.

Centralized marketing tools: Data-focused marketing capabilities that manage omni-channel guest interactions, from end-to-end.

Increased lifetime value: Enhanced offerings to increase the lifetime value of each guest, with a focus on increasing order frequency and brand engagement.

Native sales: Scaled out efforts to grow digital sales across 1st-party and converting 3rd-party customers to native and loyal guests.

"We're here to provide enterprise restaurants with the tech that scales their digital functions and speaks to the guest experience." said co-founder and CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. "Walk-On's already has a dedicated, powerful following so we want to expand it. Our goal is to serve as a built-in extension of their already-established technology and marketing org."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, Papa Gino's, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

About Walk-On's

At Walk-On's, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.

