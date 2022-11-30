Mopar Shows Off New Ugly Holiday Sweater Just in Time for Holiday Season

Mopar Shows Off New Ugly Holiday Sweater Just in Time for Holiday Season

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrate the holiday season with a traditional Mopar ugly sweater that fully embraces the performance-car theme. This medium-weight knit sweater features Mopar logos integrated into a custom graphic design. Online price - $79.95. (PRNewswire)

With available matching ugly socks, new ugly holiday sweater is one of Mopar's many gift ideas for the ultra-auto enthusiast

Shoppers can receive free shipping within the continental U.S. by using code FREEDEC100 on orders of $100 or more from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022*

For details on holiday and lifestyle gift ideas from Mopar, visit wearmopar.com

For downloadable images of the Mopar holiday gift idea items, visit the Stellantis North America media site

Mopar is offering memorable, holiday-themed merchandise to ultra-automotive-enthusiast shoppers this season.

From branded apparel and lifestyle products to holiday-themed items, these holiday gift ideas will put a smile on the face of every Mopar fan. Online pricing is noted. For more details and related gift ideas, visit wearmopar.com.

Mopar Ugly Holiday Sweater ($79.95)

Celebrate the holiday season with a traditional ugly sweater that fully embraces the performance-car theme. This medium-weight knit sweater features Mopar logos integrated into a custom graphic design

Mopar Holiday Socks – Pack of 2 ($29.95)

Match the ugly holiday sweater with a Mopar holiday two-pair pack of socks. Designed for comfort and performance with an athletic style and 100% custom jacquard material, sizes range from men's shoe size 8-13 to women's 5-10

Custom Holiday Wrapping Paper ($49.95)

Give holiday gifts some extra flare with Mopar wrapping paper featuring custom graphics and light grid lines on the back for clean-cut edges. One roll will wrap approximately nine medium- size gifts

Sierra Copper Drinkware Gift Set ($54.95)

Transporting holiday beverages is easy with the Mopar stainless-steel, double-wall construction drinkware set. Both the 17-ounce bottle and 20-ounce tumbler keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, hot beverages hot for up to 8 hours and are packaged in an exclusive black gift box

Snowflake Light-up Glass Ornament ($8.95)

Light up the holidays with a blue 3-inch glass ornament featuring a Mopar Omega M-stacked logo on the front. The laser-etched snowflake design allows color-changing light to highlight the details

20-ounce Insulated Snowflake Tumbler ($32.95)

The 20-ouce stainless-steel, double-wall construction Mopar tumbler carries a festive snowflake pattern and keeps hot or cold beverages at the perfect temperature. The tumbler features a snap-on, thumb-slide lid with a spill-resistant rubber gasket

Women's Idealist Wind Vest ($76.95)

Providing warmth and shelter from the elements this holiday season is this Mopar women's wind vest, which features waterproof pockets and a microfiber shell that creates a protective wind barrier

Double-retro Speaker ($43.95)

The portable, retro-style wireless dual speaker cabinet features built-in dual woofers for great sound. A three-hour charge time provides 10 hours of audio and works up to 25 feet away from a connected device

Nike Duffel Bag ($119.95)

The soft-sided Mopar Nike duffle bag keeps athletic gear together and organized with numerous pockets, a main compartment mesh divider, perforated zones for ventilation and an adjustable shoulder strap

Oasis Backpack ($112.95)

Give the gift of organization with the versatile Mopar backpack that features a large main compartment, external zippered pocket, a padded slot to hold a 17-inch laptop and headphone access. Ergonomic-padded shoulder straps and a padded air-mesh back panel provide extra comfort

Heather Black Buckle Closure Cap ($19.95)

The one-size-fits-most baseball cap features a Mopar Omega M logo on the left-side front panel and a convenient buckle-and-grommet closure

Men's TravisMathew Crestview Indigo Quarter-zip Pullover ($100.95)

Whether joining in athletic or leisure activities, the Mopar men's performance-based, lightweight quarter-zip pullover provides a comfort fit

Mopar 85th Anniversary 16-ounce Beer Can Glass – Set of Four ($79.95)

Celebrate Mopar's 85th anniversary with a set of four beer-can-shaped glasses, each with different historical Mopar logos

Mopar 85th Anniversary 48-quart Cedar Cooler ($625.95)

Celebrate 85 years of Mopar history with this 48-quart cooler nested inside a cedar frame with a bottle opener and drain faucet for easy cleaning

* Free shipping offer is not available outside continental U.S. Not valid with any other shipping or discount offers. Not valid on previous purchases. Product selections may vary and are subject to availability. Gift cards not eligible for use with offer.

Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar, the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

