Aisera Named a Leader in AI Chatbots for IT Operations Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , the world's leading AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022 report . Aisera received the highest score possible among 10 other vendors in the AI Chatbot and IT Operations Time-to-value, Workflow Automation, Readiness, Deployment & Security criteria.

"Aisera's improvement cadence is noteworthy; over the past year, it has rapidly added features that focus on aiding AI & Automation adoption. The company has a reputation for quickly accommodating customer needs in the platform," wrote Will McKeon-White, Analyst, Forrester. "Aisera is a good fit for organizations looking to pursue customizable but OOTB (out-of-the-box) virtual agents , especially when they pair them with Aisera's other products , such as its CX and AIOps offerings.

The report also stated "Aisera's current platform strengths revolve around analytics, RPA/Automation workflows, and time to deploy. Customers noted the low time commitments it requires, validating Aisera's approach of mixing customization support and trained OOTB Ontology/Taxonomy and NLU assets, including AI language models, workflows, and integrations ."

Aisera has created tremendous value for Fortune 1000 organizations by delivering best-in-class, instant ROI, fast payback periods, massive cost savings and improved employee productivity in today's highly inflationary economy .

"We believe the Forrester Wave Report Is a validation of and testament to our company's bold vision, Scalable AI Service Experience (AISE) Platform and relentless execution. We want to help all organizations save money, reduce costs, grow revenue, unlock user productivity and improve organizations efficiency," said Muddu Sudhakar, co-founder and CEO, Aisera. "We thank Forrester for the recognition, our Aisera team for their committed hard work, and our customers and partners for their unwavering trust in Aisera."

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's Best AI Service Experience platform that automates operations and support for IT, sales, and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the Digital & AI transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes across Digital, Voice, Chat, and Contact Center channels. Aisera integrates smoothly and intuitively with ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Atlassian, Workday, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Okta, Sailpoint, Datadog, Splunk, Elastic, Cisco, RingCentral, and Zoom to create outstanding business value. Aisera's mission is to help large, medium, and small organizations to drastically reduce costs and unlock productivity with best-in-class business operations, and growth and scale revenue efficiently.

Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For a Free AI assessment of your organization's effectiveness for IT, HR, business services, and customer service/support , or to learn how your team can benefit with drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact info@aisera.com.

