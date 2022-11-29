Ramaco Resources Inc. Receives National and State Awards for Operational Safety

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Washington, D.C. ceremony, Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") was honored by federal agencies and the National Mining Association (NMA) for its outstanding record of operational safety. This national award joins several additional awards Ramaco received this month from the Virginia Department of Energy for Excellence in Mining, Reclamation and Safety.

For the second time in the last three years, Ramaco is proud to be a recipient of a Sentinels of Safety Award, the United States' most prestigious recognition for mine safety. Recipients are selected by the NMA, U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. For 2021, Ramaco's Elk Creek Preparation Plant was selected as the nation's top performer in the Large Coal Preparation category.

"There's nothing more important to Ramaco than the safety of our employees," said Chris Blanchard, Chief Operations Officer for Ramaco. "We owe this award to the professionalism of every member of our team, and they should all be proud."

Initiated nearly a century ago by Herbert Hoover, the Sentinel of Safety Award recognizes coal and mineral mining operations for recording the most hours in a calendar year without a single lost-time injury. Of the 20 award recipients this year, six were for coal mining operations.

"Our Ramaco mining operations staff's attention to safety and environmental concerns is the best in the business. For the second time, this national award again reflects that," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate their attention and care in our daily mining activities, and their continued safety is our hallmark consideration as we grow our operations."

In his remarks during the award ceremony, NMA president and CEO Rich Nolan said recipients of the Sentinels of Safety Award "serve as a model for all of industry" and "have achieved the ultimate goal: providing a safe environment for their employees."

Separately, Ramaco is also pleased to announce that several of its operations were recognized by the Virginia Department of Energy for Excellence in Mining, Reclamation and Safety. Ramaco's Knox Creek Preparation plant was recognized for having the "Best Active Refuse Fill", while the Knox Creek Tiller Underground Mine and the Big Creek Surface Mine were presented with Awards of Excellence in Safety in the Medium Underground and Medium Surface categories respectively. The Big Creek Surface Mine was also recognized for "Best Reclaimed Pre-Law Wall" for reclamation done on an abandoned permit by a previous operator.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

Contact:

Ramaco: info@ramacometc.com — 859.244.7455

NMA: cbernstein@nma.org — 202.463.2620

View original content:

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.