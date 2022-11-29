Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia.

Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia.

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Exotic Currency Pairs are now available through the FP Markets' MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms.

Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia (PRNewswire)

2022 witnessed trading in the foreign exchange market record an eye-popping US$7.5 trillion per day, up from US$6.6 trillion three years earlier. In response, FP Markets - a global leader in the Forex and CFDs business - is expanding its exotic currency pairs offering.

The following currencies can now be traded against the US dollar:

Kenyan shilling

Ugandan shilling

Chilean peso

Colombian peso

New Taiwan dollar

Zambian kwacha

Botswana pula

The decision to add additional exotic currency pairs, bringing the total offering in the Forex space to more than 70 currency pairs, complements FP Markets' broad range of financial products, such as commodities , equity indices , individual equities , cryptocurrencies , bonds , etfs and more.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa commented: 'As a top-tier broker, our objective is always client satisfaction. Therefore, the additional currency pairs, which can be traded either through our MT4 or MT5 trading platforms, offer investors choice and flexibility when trading in the currency market'.

FP Markets, established in 2005, is a regulated broker who provides clients with more than 10,000 tradable instruments, consistently tight spreads, rapid execution, unmatched 24/7 customer support and an array of different account types to suit all trading strategies and styles. Using Raw pricing, clients also receive aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 17 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on its pro account.

Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4 , MetaTrader5 , WebTrader , and Iress .

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

FP Markets has been awarded as the ' Global Forex Value Broker ' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021,2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the " Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU " at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Broker in the EU" and the "Best Forex Partners Programme" at the Global Forex Awards 2022.

FP Markets has been awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ .

(PRNewsfoto/FP Markets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FP Markets