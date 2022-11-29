Leading Accounting Franchise Focusing on the Future with Annual Conference

Owners from Padgett's 180 U.S. offices and industry-leading technology partners gathered in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Padgett, a North American accounting, payroll, tax planning and preparation franchise, hosted their annual FOCUS Tax Seminar for 200+ attendees. Representatives from across the country attended in person and virtually to build community and learn about the future of the tax and accounting industry.

Despite economic uncertainty, Padgett firms are growing faster than the industry average

The seminar featured four days of speaker sessions for CPE credit. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with top technology sponsors, including Xero, ADP, Thomson Reuters, Gruntworx, BILL, Avalara and Tallyfor.

"Building a solid tech stack can be overwhelming for accounting firm owners," Amanda Aguillard, Padgett's COO said. "We're working to identify tested and proven software that will be valuable to our franchisees. It's exciting to offer them this connection to some of the top software providers in the industry."

With many tax preparers working long hours and a continuing push towards cloud-based software and automation in the accounting industry, Padgett recognizes the importance of providing their network with the tools they need to maximize their efficiency and improve their work/life balance.

"Despite economic uncertainty, Padgett firms are growing faster than the industry average," said Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips. "We're thrilled to welcome new franchisees to Padgett and look forward to adding many more in 2023."

In the last year, Padgett welcomed seven new owners to the franchise network, including Craig and Stephanie Cunningham of Padgett Lakeland, who attended the conference for the first time.

"We often say that our job is to free business owners up to do more of what they love, and FOCUS made it clear that's what Padgett does for us as franchisees," Stephanie Cunningham said. "The real magic is the community. Hearing insight and wisdom from other owners made me confident that through the Padgett family, there's an answer to every problem a client might have."

About Padgett

Through a network of hundreds of individually owned firms, Padgett provides tax, accounting, payroll and advisory services to tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 50 years of experience, Padgett aims to serve as trusted advisors and empower business owners to pursue their financial and personal goals. Learn more: padgettadvisors.com.

