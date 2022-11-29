Facebook
iXie unveils new brand identity marking its expansion into end-to-end game development services

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iXie, the gaming division of Indium Software unveiled its new brand identity, including a change in the logo, visual identity and a new website. The new brand marks the launch of iXie's end-to-end game development studio, offering a wide range of gaming services to top video game companies across the globe.

After more than a decade of experience in testing different genres of games and performing data analytics for 100+ marquee game companies, across 450+ game titles and 1000+ gaming devices, this announcement marks iXie's entry into the world of Game Design and Development as a service. iXie's newly introduced full-stack gaming services include Game Development, Art Production, Game Quality Assurance, and Game Localization.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that iXie is expanding into the gaming-as-a-service market with a holistic game design and development competency. Our services reflect our passion for gaming, deep gaming expertise and proven engineering strength," Ramesh Krishnamurthy, COO & Head of Gaming at Indium Software said.

"The rebranding represents an evolved iXie, both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global gaming industry and the rapidly evolving game development landscape. The new brand and website are a visual reflection of the real-world potential of our expanded capabilities, thus creating unprecedented end gamer user experience," says Mohan Raman, SVP of Marketing, Indium Software.

New logo and brand colors: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is simple, smart and playful. Inspired by the core element of the 'X' in Indium's logo, the X in iXie represents its differentiated value proposition to customers – the X factor, with a cheeky play on the console button. The multitude of fresh colors speaks to the diversity and richness that truly represents the gaming universe and its vast gamer community.

"With a strong foundation in niche digital engineering capabilities across emerging technologies and extensive gaming services expertise as our two key pillars, our mid to long-term strategic adjacency segues into next-horizon capabilities around web3 and metaverse, with our foray into end-to-end gaming services. Towards this, our new brand reflects who we are today and symbolizes our future," Karthik Sridossan, EVP & Head of Strategy at Indium said.

About iXie Gaming

Founded in 2011, iXie is a full stack gaming services provider offering Game Development, Game QA, Game Analytics, Art Production and Game Localization. With over 700 gamers onboard, a robust training academy and a leadership team comprising of veterans from the gaming industry, iXie is the trusted game development partner for leading gaming studios.

iXie is a division of Indium - a global digital engineering company.

