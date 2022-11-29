INROADS WELCOMES CASANDRA SCALES AS THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS welcomes Casandra Scales as its new Chief Financial Officer as it continues to transform into a high-performing nonprofit focusing on financial sustainability. Ms. Scales has over 26 years of experience in strategic financial management, including creating strong accounting systems, financial analysis and reporting, and integration of fiscal oversight with administrative functions such as human resources, technology, and program management. Casandra most recently served as the Vice President of Finance and Accounting for the American Association of Orthodontists, supporting a global professional association with over 18,000 members based in St. Louis, MO.

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the INROADS Executive Leadership Team," said Ms. Scales. INROADS' vision of a world where we all benefit from diverse and inclusive leadership resonates with me and I look forward to helping the organization continue to grow and serve an even greater number of students and graduates."

Casandra graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She pursued further education at Lindenwood University, earning a master's degree in Business Administration.

"We are thrilled to bring Casandra into our organization," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. "She will bring incredible expertise to her new role, and I am confident she will serve as a thought leader who will ensure our mission to reach and impact the lives of over 6,000 underrepresented talented students per year."

INROADS is looking forward to Casandra's leadership and passion to serve. Over the next four to six months, she will take the steps needed to ensure the business continuity of all financial functions.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

