Flex Super Glue ®: The Newest Addition to the Flex Seal Family of Products

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal® is adding something super to their product line this fall – Flex Super Glue.

Flex Super Glue is an extremely durable, instant adhesive that creates a super strong bond in seconds. This high-performance adhesive, dries crystal clear and can be used on almost any material, including plastic, metal, ceramic, leather, and more.

To showcase the power and bond of Flex Super Glue, we put the product to the ultimate test, lifting three tons with one single drop of the liquid formula.*

"We're excited to add Flex Super Glue to our powerful line of products," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "Flex Super Glue is just the thing to have on hand for quick repairs and projects around your home."

This quick-drying adhesive will be offered in both gel and liquid form. The Gel is designed to be a thicker formula for a no-drip, no-run application, and the Liquid is formulated for maximum bonding power and quick drying time. These two formulas are available in a variety of sizes and application types, like the precision tip nozzle and brush applicator to suit consumers' needs.

Flex Super Glue is available online and will be available at most major retailers starting in December 2022.

*WARNING - this is an extremely dangerous demonstration, DO NOT ATTEMPT. This demonstration was performed in a controlled setting by a team of professionals and is for demonstration purposes only. Specific, detailed preparation was required using industrial-level tooling in a professional machine shop. Go to http://flexsealproducts.com/3tonlift to learn how we lifted three tons.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

