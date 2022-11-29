ePlus Recognized with Multiple Awards Including U.S. Partner of the Year and Global Marketing Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) announced today that it has been recognized with four prestigious awards at this year's Cisco Partner Summit: U.S. Partner of the Year, Global Marketing Partner of the Year, Americas Marketing Partner of the Year, and Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year for the U.S. East Region.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Cisco Partner awards recognize business success, innovation, and best-in-class sales and service. Selected by executives within the Cisco global partner sales and routes to market organization, recipients of Cisco Partner Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers.

"Cisco partners are engines of growth and innovation in our shared success. Together, we have come through a challenging year to achieve outstanding results, respond to our customers' challenges, and continue to stay ahead of the ever-changing landscape," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, global partner sales and routes to market, Cisco. "Congratulations to ePlus for being recognized as Global Marketing Partner of the Year. You have demonstrated your customer focus and commitment to performance and are well positioned for continued success in the Age of the Partner."

"We are absolutely honored and thrilled to have been recognized with four awards at this year's partner summit," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer and president of ePlus Technology. "Our services-led approach puts us in a position to do what is best for our customers – whether educating them around Cisco's technological innovations and offerings or designing and implementing technology on their behalf to drive truly transformative results for their businesses. We never stop working to bring the very best solutions to bear for them, consistently putting their desired outcomes at the core of our efforts, and we're proud to operate that way. We thank Cisco for their ongoing support and partnership and look forward to the bright technology-enabled future we are working together to build."

"Cisco is proud to work with partners to drive digital transformation, create powerful solutions and deliver outcomes for our customers," said John Moses, vice president, Americas partner organization at Cisco. "I'm pleased to recognize ePlus as the U.S. Partner of the Year, Americas Marketing Partner of the Year, and Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year for the U.S. East Region, underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Americas."

For more information on the ePlus and Cisco portfolio or our award-winning The Future of Work Rocks campaign, designed to improve how organizations operate, please visit: https://futureofworkrocks.eplus.com/.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePlus inc.