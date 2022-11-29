Colleen Speranza Named Chief Human Resource Officer of International EdTech Company

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liai son International , an educational technology company that supports higher-education enrollment, marketing, admissions, and student success on more than 1,200 campuses, appointed Colleen Speranza as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). In this role, Speranza will be responsible for Human Resource strategy and operations, talent acquisition, organizational development, culture evolution, and M&A integration for the edtech company that has offices worldwide.

"Colleen brings incredible talent and more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources leadership roles to Liaison," said founder and CEO, George Haddad. "Her experience working in high-growth technology companies, combined with her passion for organizational and professional development are invaluable as we continue to grow our business and deliver thoughtful solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining Liaison, Speranza worked with Endurance International, a billion-dollar tech company, where she managed a 40-person global HR team. Additionally, she served as vice president of human resources at Constant Contact helping the company navigate rapid expansion, as the director of human resources at Monster Worldwide, and as the vice president of human resources at Sentient Jet.

"I'm fortunate to have been entrusted with the CHRO role at Liaison International," Speranza shared. "The company has a compelling mission and an amazing team, and I'm excited to continue the progress Liaison has made to become a leading employer with opportunities for professional growth, a diverse staff, and an inclusive culture."

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,200 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services (EMP), SlideRoom, and Time2Track.

