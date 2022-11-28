BioLineRx to Participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Facebook
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced that management will participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, taking place January 9-11, 2023, in San Francisco, CA, and will be available for one-one-one meetings on January 11, 2023. Learn more about the event and schedule an in-person meeting with BioLineRx management here.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases.  APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study in the U.S., and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy. A randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients in combination with an anti-PD1 and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy will initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements, and events.

Contacts:

United States
John Lacey
BioLineRx
+1-781-392-5514
IR@biolinerx.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Israel
Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972-54-476-4945
moran@lifesciadvisors.com

