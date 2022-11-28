BANKROLL ANNOUNCES CHEF AND OPENING TEAM ROSTER

Philadelphia's luxury entertainment and dining venue looking to hire additional 100+ team members before early 2023 opening

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankroll, the premier entertainment and dining experience for the modern, invested sports fan, today announced the opening management team for its Rittenhouse Square venue. In addition to fine dining, Bankroll's highly qualified hospitality team will help deliver other unique offerings to guests, such as 350+ seats in multiple, distinct environments to watch sports and live events, a concierge-driven VIP program with exclusive content, community and coaching, and much more.

Bankroll worked with its partner STARR Restaurants to help identify and recruit a rising culinary star capable of bringing Bankroll's vision of topflight cuisine to the restaurant at Bankroll. That joint effort led to the hiring of Steve Kim as Executive Chef. An experienced culinary artist who trained at The Culinary Institute of America and served as executive chef under Jose Garces as well as at a number of hotels and restaurants throughout the U.S. and Asia Pacific, Kim and his team will provide Bankroll's guests a luxury dining experience.

As it prepares to unveil a venue that combines a fine dining restaurant, luxury sports bar and multifaceted entertainment experience, Bankroll has appointed Michael Jones Director of Venue Operations. A former professional athlete, Michael's experience at top restaurant groups in the area combined with opening one of the largest sports bars in the country at MGM National Harbor and the Light Group in Las Vegas gives Bankroll a savvy executive capable of delivering a new level of hospitality to Philadelphia.

Rounding out a team of top regional restaurant talent, Bankroll also announced that Dan Johnson will join as Food & Beverage Director and Chris Young as Assistant Food and Beverage Director.

"We're incredibly excited to have attracted a world-class starting lineup to lead Bankroll's front of house and back of house staff," said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. "At an especially exciting time for Philadelphia and its sports fans, we've recruited a management team that we know is capable of delivering an amazing experience to our guests."

Bankroll is actively hiring 100+ staff in anticipation of an early 2023 opening date. Bankroll will be hosting multiple job fairs for food and beverage service positions at Barclay Prime on December 1st and 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and December 6th, 7th and 8th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for those interested in applying. To learn more about careers at Bankroll, please contact recruiting@bankrollclub.com.

