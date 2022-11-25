Peijia Medical Limited and inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC report Successful First-in-Human implantation of MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC (inQB8), in Partnership with Peijia Medical Limited (Peijia, (9996.HK)), announced today that it has successfully implanted the MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve in a 75-year-old female suffering from severe torrential Tricuspid Regurgitation. The Trans-Jugular TTVR procedure was performed on November 21, 2022, on compassionate grounds at the Heart Centre, Rigshospitalet University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark, by interventional cardiologists Prof. Lars Søndergaard, M.D., Prof. Ole De Becker M.D., and cardiothoracic surgeon Morten Smerup, M.D., Jacob Moller M.D. (Echocardiographer), Hasse Moeller-Sorensen. M.D. (Anesthesiologist), along with inQB8 co-founder, Executive Chairman, CMO, and cardiac surgeon, Arshad Quadri, M.D.

Peijia Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Quadri again, along with the team from inQB8, to provide an exciting new treatment option to this patient for whom no other alternatives were available," said Dr. Lars Søndergaard. "Due to multiple risk factors and anatomical restrictions, neither traditional tricuspid valve surgery, nor edge-to-edge transcatheter tricuspid repair were options for this patient. Through careful review and consideration within our team, we determined that TTVR with the MonarQ system could offer the potential to alleviate symptoms and provide an improved quality of life for this patient. The valve was implanted successfully with excellent function."

"I am delighted to be working with Dr. Lars Søndergaard and his experienced team at Rigshospitalet on this next chapter of transcatheter valve development. The MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve (TTV) has a unique BioDynamic attachment system that utilizes and preserves the heart's natural motion to secure the implant to the native leaflets, distribute systolic loads, and minimize paravalvular leaks over a wide range of native annulus sizes," said Arshad Quadri, M.D., cardiac surgeon and co-founder, Executive Chairman, and CMO of inQB8. "By addressing not only the anatomic requirements but also the physiologic needs of the tricuspid valve, Dr. Quadri and I believe that the MonarQ TTVR system will turn the page on the treatment of tricuspid valve regurgitation; an extremely insidious and disabling disease of this forgotten valve," said Mr. Brent Ratz, co-founder and CEO of inQB8.

"In the past few years, the need for a Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement solution has become increasingly clear. As Peijia looks to expand its presence globally and build its structural heart portfolio, our combined investment in inQB8 and the MonarQ TTVR technology was a natural choice," said Dr. Michael Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Peijia Medical. "The successful first-in-human of MonarQ implantation marks an exciting first step in bringing this life-saving and life-enhancing technology to more and more patients around the world," said Dr JianFong Tan, CTO of Peijia Medical.

About Peijia Medical Limited

Peijia Medical (09996.HK) was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. Peijia Medical focuses on the high-growth interventional procedural medical device market in China, and aims to become a world-renowned medical device platform that provides comprehensive treatment solutions for structural heart and neurovascular diseases.

About inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC

inQB8 Medical Technologies, LLC is a privately held medical device incubator headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in Irvine, Calif. It is the second collaboration between Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD and J. Brent Ratz, MBA, whose partnership began 16 years ago with the co-founding of CardiAQ Valve Technologies, the world's first trans-septal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) system. inQB8 focuses on developing novel international solutions for major cardiovascular diseases including Structural Heart issues, Aortic Disease and Heart Failure, accelerating projects through prototyping, bench, and pre-clinical testing until they are ready to be acquired or advanced as separate stand-alone cardiovascular start-ups. In June 2021, Peijia Medical announced a strategic partnership with inQB8 and agreed to acquire the MonarQ TTVR technology, which inQB8 continues to develop on its behalf.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Peijia Medical's periodic reports on file with the HKEx. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Caution: The MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement system is in the early phases of development. It will not be available for clinical trials until further notice and is NOT available for sale.

inQB8 logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peijia Medical Limited