Outcomes4Me Wins 2022 UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Award and Announces Its Reach Surpasses 20% of Recently Diagnosed Breast Cancer Patients

Recognition received at HLTH 2022 coincides with company milestone of supporting more than 100,000 breast cancer patients through its patient empowerment platform

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc. , the developer of a personalized and evidence-based cancer navigation platform, announced today that the 2022 UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards recognized it as a Rising Star winner in the Consumer Prevention category. The company earned the award for its ability to empower patients with personalized care guidance. The recognition is particularly meaningful as it coincides with the company announcing that it has now supported more than 100,000 breast cancer patients as they navigate their illness and care.

According to the 2022 State of Patient Empowerment Report , only 55% of breast cancer patients reported that their care team was accessible and/or that their oncologists really listened to them. Outcomes4Me works to fill that gap: ensuring patients have access to personalized, science-based information about treatment innovation relevant to their unique diagnosis and disease stage so they can proactively manage their care and partner with their providers as members of the care team.

"We are proud to be recognized by the digital health community for our contributions to advancements in patient care with this prestigious award," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO at Outcomes4Me. "We have now reached over 100,000 breast cancer patients who today use our product and rely upon it to take a proactive approach to their care. The patient is at an inherent disadvantage in the current system, and our work is leveling the playing field within healthcare and putting power back where it belongs, which is in the patient's hands."

The UCSF Digital Health Award is one of several recent and exciting accolades for Outcomes4Me; others include:

regional Best Tech for Good Timmy Award ; this award is significant as the company earned it through public voting, and it recognizes companies making a positive contribution to society. Tech in Motion recently honored Outcomes4Me with a; this award is significant as the company earned it through public voting, and it recognizes companies making a positive contribution to society.

"Best in Category" showcase , which took place on November 9, 2022 in San Diego . The Women's Healthy Aging Innovation Summit honored Outcomes4Me as the winner in the oncology category of its, which took place onin

The Outcomes4Me app is available for download on iOS and Android ; the company offers a web-accessible platform at patient.outcomes4me.com.

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is an AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care, gaining access to personalized, evidence-based treatment options and information. The company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing real-time, evidence-based clinical information to cancer patients, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer, and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com .

