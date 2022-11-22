Old Mutual Selects Pluralsight to Support Cloud Upskilling Programs for 2,000+ Engineers

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that Old Mutual, a premium pan-African financial services group headquartered in South Africa, selected A Cloud Guru, a Pluralsight company, to support its cloud-computing skills development program. With A Cloud Guru, Old Mutual has accelerated its efforts to be fully migrated to the cloud, ensuring the company has the underlying technology needed to provide a superior customer experience for advisors and customers.

In 2020, Old Mutual began investing heavily in cloud learning and upskilling for their 2,000 IT team members in preparation to move its entire technology stack, including more than 500 applications in legacy on-prem data centers, to the cloud. Starting with 20 members of the architecture team, the company expanded team members' AWS cloud skills, including individuals in key leadership positions. Before long, all 20 learners had earned AWS certifications and Old Mutual's cloud skills program grew to over 2,000 IT professionals. Eventually the program expanded across multiple teams, including Architecture, Devops and Machine Learning team members.

"Since beginning our cloud migration journey, Old Mutual has seen a host of benefits from investing in our IT team's cloud skills through A Cloud Guru," said Duncan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Old Mutual. "Our teams have become stronger, more efficient, and more agile than ever before. We've seen that fully migrating to the cloud does not have to be a daunting process. Additionally, we have helped our team members become daily learners, growing skills that will help our business and their own careers for years to come."

A Cloud Guru provides Old Mutual's teams with customized learning paths that are aligned to the company's cloud transformation priorities. With access to on-demand video courses and hands-on learning experiences, Old Mutual teams have the necessary tools to develop the skills they need to stay ahead of the technology curve. The team has access to real AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments where they can hone skills without risk to the company. They can also take skill assessments to benchmark their progress in a new cloud technology and identify the gaps they need to fill to provide the best service possible to Old Mutual's customers.

"Old Mutual understands the criticality of digital transformation and knows that closing skill gaps across the IT team is paramount for successful cloud migration," said Drew Firment, Senior Vice President of Cloud Transformation at Pluralsight. "With Pluralsight, Old Mutual is able to invest in the development of their employees and provide continuous cloud learning that is focused, intentional, and reflects their specific needs. We are proud to work with Old Mutual to develop the critical technology skills their teams need to successfully complete their cloud migration journey."

