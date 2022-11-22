Nation's Largest Women's Conference to Bring in Top Speakers to Address the Future of Women in Leadership

Nation's Largest Women's Conference to Bring in Top Speakers to Address the Future of Women in Leadership

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of great backsliding and breakthroughs for women across the globe, the nation's largest conference for women will focus on women in leadership being a positive force for change in the year ahead.

For the first time in its 18-year history, the Massachusetts Conference for Women is also offering an in-person and a virtual event in recognition of women's need to connect.

The Massachusetts Conference for Women is dedicated to advancing women at work. The in-person gathering will be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on Wed., Nov. 30. The virtual event will be held on Thurs., Dec. 1. A free virtual career fair will also be held on Tues., Nov. 29. More than 16,000 people have registered to participate..

"This exceptional community of women has a strong desire -- and the capacity -- to be a positive force for change," said Gloria Larson, Massachusetts conference for Women Board President. "And we are excited that this year's speakers are some of the most significant exemplars of positive change in these times."

Speakers at the Nov. 30 in-person gathering include:

Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Ph.D., viral immunologist who led the team that created the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, health equity advocate, and assistant professor at Harvard University's T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Viola Davis , the first black actress to win Tony, Oscar, and Emmy awards.

Jameela Jamil , actress, writer, host, and advocate.

Speakers at the Dec. 1 virtual event include:

José Andrés , Chef, Humanitarian & Founder, World Central Kitchen

Misty Copeland , the first Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater and New York Times bestselling author.

Reese Witherspoon , Academy Award-winning actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author

Leadership in the "next normal," mental wellness, and breaking down barriers on inclusion and access are also among the themes that will be addressed by more than 10 other speakers on Dec. 1, including:

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Facebook whistleblower and social media transparency advocate Frances Haugen

Academy Award-winning actress and disability rights advocate Marlee Matlin

CEO Mansueto Ventures and former Fast Company EIC Stephanie Mehta

Five-time New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink

The theme for this year's conference is "Reset. Renew. Reconnect" – recognizing the extraordinary challenges women have overcome in recent years and the power of coming together as a community of women supporting women.

"Providing working women with opportunities to connect and learn new strategies to lead and succeed in today's changing workplace has never been more important," said Kathy Horgan, Chief Human Resources and Citizenship Officer at State Street, the presenting sponsor. "State Street is proud to once again be this year's presenting sponsor of the Massachusetts Conference for Women."

The Massachusetts Conference for Women is presented by State Street Corporation and generously sponsored by Hologic, Inc.; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; Takeda Pharmaceuticals; UKG; Target; Cisco; BOSE; Boston Scientific Corporation; Fidelity Investments; Indeed; Johnson & Johnson; Liberty Mutual Insurance; National Grid; Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.; P&G Gillette; Sanofi; Thermo Fisher Scientific; The TJX Companies, Inc.; United Airlines; Biogen; Bristol Myers Squibb; Commonwealth Financial Network; Converse; Encore Boston Harbor; New Balance; PTC; Teradyne; Bentley University Center for Women & Business; Enel North America, Inc.; Foundation Medicine; IPG Photonics Corporation; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Juniper Networks; Merck & Co., Inc.; Oracle; Rapid7, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals; community partners iRelaunch; Luminary; PowerToFly; reacHIRE; and media sponsors Harvard Business Review's Women at Work; The Boston Globe; WBUR; and WCVB-TV Boston.

The Massachusetts Conference for Women is part of the Conferences for Women, the largest network of women's conferences in the nation. Its conferences in Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, and Texas attract more than 50,000 people a year.

Tickets and more information available at https://www.maconferenceforwomen.org

#MASSCONFWOMEN

www.MAConferenceforWomen.org

Twitter: @MassWomen. Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/paconferenceforwomen maconferenceforwomen. Instagram: @masswomen

LinkedIn: masswomen

View original content:

SOURCE Massachusetts Conference for Women