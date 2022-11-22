Jeni's one-time-a-year sale is here: Buy 5 pints, get 1 free, Black Friday through Cyber Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the moment. The one shot. The only time to make the best gift even better. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams annual deal — the ONE deal they offer per year — is here. Meaning now's your chance to make the most out of that gift of ice cream you were planning to send anyway.

(Yes, shipping ice cream is totally a thing. More on how it works in a moment.)

Black Friday through Cyber Monday, buy five pints of Jeni's and get one pint free at jenis.com for nationwide shipping, in-store at Jeni's scoop shops across the country, and for pickup or delivery via the Jeni's app.

Here's the scoop on the best deal of the year:

Offer begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 28 .

Valid online at jenis.com with the code FREEPINT at checkout.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday Special Collection is valid in scoop shops and via the Jeni's app for delivery or pickup — no code required.

This promotion cannot be applied to previous orders.

Jeni's Splendid Rewards members will get a headstart on the deal this year. Early access begins Nov. 24 only at jenis.com. Sign up for rewards for details.

So, how do you even ship ice cream?

Jeni's has been shipping ice cream for over 16 years—they're the OGs in the space and have it down to a science. They pack their ice cream in an insulated (bright orange, Instagram-worthy) shipping box with enough dry ice to keep pints perfectly frozen (at -109.3°F to be exact) well into the evening of the delivery date. And if, somehow, there's a freak occurrence or confluence of disastrous events beyond their control that results in the ice cream arriving anything less than perfectly frozen, they'll reship the order—they have a frozen delivery guarantee.

Bonus: you can add a personalized gift message for the recipient in the shipping box. Double bonus: this time of year, Jeni's lets you schedule the week of holiday delivery at checkout. So you can buy now for delivery later.

Send the gift of a Jeni's experience—they'll always remember you for it.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 19 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

