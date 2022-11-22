Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Hixson, Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming January 2023 opening of Crunch Hixson, a $4 million, 31,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Hixson is located in a newly renovated space at 5230 Hwy 153, Suite 110, previously occupied by Books-A-Million.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Hixson will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training zone with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch childcare, UV and Spray Tanning, Saunas, HydroMassage® beds, nutrition programs for all members with CrunchONE Kickoff and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness Hixson is owned by TN Fitness Holdings, LLC and owns another location in Hendersonville, TN. "As a Tennessean, it has always been my passion to bring the best value in fitness to local areas and we are able to do this with the Crunch Fitness brand," said CEO Chris Cavolo. "Everyone is welcome to our clean and friendly clubs. Come Crunch with us!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including 70 proprietary classes that can only be found at Crunch. Some examples of our classes include, BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchhixsontn.com or call 423.904.5440 to join at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. The first 500 Founding Members will receive a pre-sale rate with $0 enrollment, no contract and one month free, in addition to a free t-shirt.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch