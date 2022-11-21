Zepp Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenues of RMB1.2 billion (US$169.5 million); a GAAP diluted net loss per share of RMB0.07 (US$0.01); and a GAAP diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.28 (US$0.04) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.

"While challenging macro dynamics persist, we further improved our top line on a quarter-over-quarter basis and restored growth in sales of our self-branded products in the third quarter, thanks to our unremitting efforts in product innovation as well as our strong channel and go-to-market capabilities. For example, in the North American market, we saw revenue growth of 23% year-over-year and 54% quarter-over-quarter," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "We are also encouraged by the initial launch of Zepp Clarity, our hearing aid product line, and Zepp Aura, our personal AI composer service for improving sleep quality. These launches represent important milestones in our expansion into the healthcare service sector, which we believe will usher in a new phase of growth for Zepp. Leveraging our proprietary and evolving Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, we remain confident in our ability to create and deliver new, innovative fitness and healthcare products and services, helping more users live a healthy life."

Chief Financial Officer Leon Deng added, "Amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties and prolonged pandemic-related impacts on our operations, our third quarter revenues came in at RMB1.2 billion, in line with our previous guidance and down 24.9% year-over-year. However, we are pleased to see that for the first time this year we logged revenue growth of 4.2% year-over-year and 35.6% quarter-over-quarter in our self-branded products owing to our upgraded and expanded self-branded product portfolio. Moreover, as we continued to enhance our operational efficiency with streamlined organization and disciplined expense control, our reported net loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB17.1 million and adjusted net loss narrowed sequentially to RMB8.8 million, despite severance payment of RMB10 million. Our cash position remains strong, with RMB1.01 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, while our inventory decreased further compared with the end of last quarter. Looking to the future, cost structure optimization remains our primary focus. With more disciplined cost reduction measures and ROI-based operations, we will strive to return to profitability to create incremental shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

















For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended GAAP in millions, except for percentages and per-

share/ADS amounts

Sept. 30,

2022 Sept. 30,

2021[1] Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021[1] Revenue RMB

1,205.8 1,606.1 3,071.1 4,588.5 Revenue US$

169.5 249.3 431.7 712.1 Gross margin 19.1 % 20.2 % 18.9 % 21.5 % Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation RMB (17.1) 49.3 (212.8) 101.5 Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp

Health Corporation RMB[2] (8.8) 65.5 (178.9) 168.9 Diluted net income/(loss) per share RMB (0.07) 0.19 (0.86) 0.38 Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS US$ (0.04) 0.11 (0.48) 0.24 Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) per share RMB[3] (0.04) 0.25 (0.72) 0.64 Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) per ADS US$ (0.02) 0.15 (0.41) 0.40 Units shipped in millions 5.8 9.9 15.8 27.8

[1] The US$ numbers in 2021 are referenced with the prior 6-K disclosures, translations of which are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

[2] Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[3] Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) is the abbreviation of adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation and is used as the numerator in the computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total units shipped in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 41.4% year-over-year to 5.8 million, compared with 9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. This was mainly caused by a 50.0% shipment decrease in Mi Band.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB1.2 billion (US$169.5 million), a decrease of 24.9% from the third quarter of 2021. Revenues generated from Xiaomi products and self-branded products were RMB560.7 million and RMB645.1 million, respectively. The decrease in total revenues was mainly driven by a 43.2% decline in sales of Mi Band. Our self-brand product sales increased by 4.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and increased by 35.6% compared with the second quarter of this year. We have launched Amazfit Trex 2, GTR 4, GTS 4, GTS 4 mini and Bip U Pro, which we expect may gain traction during the quarter of holiday season.

Impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Our Business

The duration and impact of the pandemic remains unpredictable.

Meanwhile, the continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine affected demand for and sales of Xiaomi wearable products and our self-branded products in the affected regions. As Europe is one of the biggest sales regions for the Company, the conflict also affected freight costs, consumer confidence in Europe and the value of the Euro. Currently, the situation does not have a material adverse impact on the Company.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 19.1%, 1.1 percentage points lower than the same period of 2021 (20.2%) and 1.2 percentage points higher than the second quarter of 2022 (17.9%). The third quarter's lower margin was driven by higher freight costs and clearance of previous-generation products and was partially offset by higher gross margin from new-product introductions. We plan to balance ocean versus air shipments to lower freight costs as we see ocean fee rates declining in the shipping industry.

Research and Development

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB127.4 million, an increase of 17.2% year-over-year. This comprised 10.6% of revenues, versus 6.8% for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by the decrease in compensation from government subsidies during the same period. Excluding the factors above, R&D expenses remained slightly down versus the third quarter of 2021 due to our strict product development cost management.

Selling and Marketing

Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB123.9 million, an increase of 36.5% year-over-year. This comprised 10.3% of revenues, compared with 5.6% of revenue for the same period in 2021. The increase was due to higher promotion costs in our main online platforms and our investments in retail channels.

General and Administrative

General and administrative expenses were RMB52.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year. This comprised 4.4% of revenues, compared with 3.9% in the same period in 2021, and was largely attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB303.9 million, an increase of 16.3% year-over-year, which accounted for 25.2% of revenues for the period, as compared with 16.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Besides, the Company conducted personnel optimization and disbursed RMB9.9 million for severance packages in this quarter to further streamline the expenses.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB73.3 million, compared with operating income of RMB62.5 million for the same period in 2021. The loss was mainly caused by lower revenue scale. Although revenue showed growth recovery from quarter to quarter, it could not cover fixed operating expenses in full. Still, operating loss narrowed compared with the two previous quarters, which were RMB110.6 million in Q2 2022 and RMB155.4 million in Q1 2022.

Net Income/(Loss)

Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB17.1 million, compared with RMB49.3 million net income in the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB1,005.7 million (US$141.4 million), compared with RMB997.1 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB1,509.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

The Company continued to manage its working capital and inventory more efficiently and realized lower inventory levels at RMB1,375.1 million. The Company is seeking to reduce the inventory by year-end to a level at or below that of the end of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program Update

The Company previously announced in its third quarter 2021 earnings release that the board had authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$20 million . As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had used US$9.2 million to repurchase 2,385,659 ADSs. On November 21 , the board authorized the Company to extend its share repurchase program over the next twelve months. Pursuant to the extended share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its shares in the form of American depositary shares and/or the ordinary shares through November 2023 with an aggregate value of the remaining balance under the share repurchase program. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under the extended share repurchase program out of its existing cash balance.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's management currently expects net revenues to be between RMB1.1 billion and RMB1.35 billion, compared with RMB1.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This outlook reflects continued uncertainty pertaining to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and on electronic component delays, as well as the expected sales seasonality of both self-branded and Xiaomi products. It is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 21, 2022 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 21, 2022) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.zepp.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until November 28, 2022 by dialing:

US Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 6816541

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 36 million units in 2021. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income/(loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income/(loss) per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

We believe that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income/(loss) and net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. We believe that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss), basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into US$ solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2022, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,468,499

940,509

132,215 Restricted cash

41,040

65,231

9,170 Term deposit

5,000

5,000

703 Accounts receivable, net

537,084

586,697

82,477 Amounts due from related parties

295,614

270,192

37,983 Inventories, net

1,249,327

1,375,119

193,311 Short-term investments

19,351

38,010

5,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

315,038

175,524

24,672 Total current assets

3,930,953

3,456,282

485,874













Property, plant and equipment, net

133,873

110,570

15,544 Intangible asset, net

135,582

128,873

18,117 Goodwill

61,055

68,153

9,581 Long-term investments

1,552,591

1,713,385

240,864 Deferred tax assets

143,419

239,770

33,706 Other non-current assets

19,593

24,717

3,475 Operating lease right-of-use assets

108,435

79,319

11,150 Total assets

6,085,501

5,821,069

818,311

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,317,306

803,584

112,966 Advance from customers

4,230

2,211

311 Amount due to related parties

50,123

66,389

9,333 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

316,083

210,928

29,652 Income tax payables

2,595

41,787

5,874 Notes payable

103,795

254,228

35,739 Short-term bank borrowings

358,000

717,000

100,794 Total current liabilities

2,152,132

2,096,127

294,669 Deferred tax liabilities

26,909

38,928

5,472 Long-term borrowings

726,851

688,063

96,726 Other non-current liabilities

175,053

173,510

24,392 Non-current operating lease liabilities

71,117

40,940

5,755 Total liabilities

3,152,062

3,037,568

427,014

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

159

159

22 Additional paid-in capital

1,641,544

1,675,686

235,564 Treasury stock

(21,798)

(58,918)

(8,283) Accumulated retained earnings

1,271,171

1,018,396

143,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income

29,271

135,584

19,060 Total Zepp Health Corporation shareholders' equity

2,920,347

2,770,907

389,527 Noncontrolling interests

13,092

12,594

1,770 Total equity

2,933,439

2,783,501

391,297 Total liabilities and equity

6,085,501

5,821,069

818,311

















Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2022





RMB

RMB

US$

















Revenues

1,606,057

1,205,793

169,508

Cost of revenues

(1,282,308)

(975,106)

(137,078)

Gross profit

323,749

230,687

32,430

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing

(90,703)

(123,850)

(17,411)

General and administrative

(61,908)

(52,715)

(7,411)

Research and development

(108,663)

(127,382)

(17,907)

Total operating expenses

(261,274)

(303,947)

(42,729)

Operating income/(loss)

62,475

(73,260)

(10,299)

Other income and expenses:













Interest income

3,573

3,268

459

Interest expense

(13,490)

(15,098)

(2,122)

Other income, net

1,742

38,269

5,380

Loss from fair value change of long-term investment

-

(7,411)

(1,042)

Income/(Loss) before income tax and income from equity method

investment

54,300

(54,232)

(7,624)

Income tax (expense)/benefits

(6,229)

33,606

4,724

Income/(Loss) before income from equity method investments

48,071

(20,626)

(2,900)

Net income from equity method investments

996

3,409

479

Net Income/(loss)

49,067

(17,217)

(2,421)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(278)

(127)

(18)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

49,345

(17,090)

(2,403)

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation













Basic income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.20

(0.07)

(0.01)

Diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.19

(0.07)

(0.01)

















Net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic

0.78

(0.28)

(0.04)

ADS – diluted

0.74

(0.28)

(0.04)

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income/(loss) per share Ordinary share – basic

252,495,778

245,116,812

245,116,812

Ordinary share – diluted

266,301,240

245,116,812

245,116,812



Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation

49,345

(17,090)

(2,403) Share-based compensation expenses

16,131

8,246

1,159 Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation[2]

65,476

(8,844)

(1,244)

Adjusted net income/(loss) per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.26

(0.04)

(0.01) Adjusted diluted income(loss) per ordinary share

0.25

(0.04)

(0.01)













Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.04

(0.14)

(0.02) ADS – diluted

0.98

(0.14)

(0.02)













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income/(loss) per share











Ordinary share – basic

252,495,778

245,116,812

245,116,812 Ordinary share – diluted

266,301,240

245,116,812

245,116,812













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Selling and marketing

291

879

124 General and administrative

9,036

2,172

305 Research and development

6,804

5,195

730 Total

16,131

8,246

1,159

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2022





RMB

RMB

US$

















Revenues

4,588,461

3,071,131

431,733

Cost of revenues

(3,603,471)

(2,489,861)

(350,019)

Gross profit

984,990

581,270

81,714

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing

(286,176)

(335,210)

(47,123)

General and administrative

(193,641)

(182,570)

(25,665)

Research and development

(421,297)

(402,781)

(56,622)

Total operating expenses

(901,114)

(920,561)

(129,410)

Operating income/(loss)

83,876

(339,291)

(47,696)

Other income and expenses:













Interest income

13,826

7,963

1,119

Interest expense

(30,480)

(40,891)

(5,748)

Other income, net

4,027

44,334

6,232

Gain from fair value change of long-term investment

-

32,889

4,623

Investment income

13,507

-

-

Income/(Loss) before income tax and income from equity method

investment

84,756

(294,996)

(41,470)

Income tax (expense)/benefits

(10,238)

63,371

8,909

Income/(Loss) before income from equity method investments

74,518

(231,625)

(32,561)

Net income from equity method investments

26,289

18,367

2,582

Net income/(loss)

100,807

(213,258)

(29,979)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(681)

(498)

(70)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

101,488

(212,760)

(29,909)

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation













Basic income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.40

(0.86)

(0.12)

Diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.38

(0.86)

(0.12)

















Net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













ADS – basic

1.61

(3.45)

(0.48)

ADS – diluted

1.54

(3.45)

(0.48)

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income/(loss) per share Ordinary share – basic

251,707,456

246,762,346

246,762,346

Ordinary share – diluted

264,369,709

246,762,346

246,762,346



Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation

101,488

(212,760)

(29,909) Share-based compensation expenses

67,431

33,891

4,764 Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation[2]

168,919

(178,869)

(25,145)

Adjusted net income/(loss) per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.67

(0.72)

(0.10) Adjusted diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share

0.64

(0.72)

(0.10)













Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

2.68

(2.90)

(0.41) ADS – diluted

2.56

(2.90)

(0.41)













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income/(loss) per share











Ordinary share – basic

251,707,456

246,762,346

246,762,346 Ordinary share – diluted

264,369,709

246,762,346

246,762,346













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Selling and marketing

7,311

3,093

435 General and administrative

23,257

14,044

1,974 Research and development

36,863

16,754

2,355 Total

67,431

33,891

4,764

