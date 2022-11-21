Lunit Becomes the First Medical Software Company in Asia-Pacific to Become MDR CE and UKCA Certified

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ), a global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced that its AI solution suite for radiology, Lunit INSIGHT, has received the CE marking under Europe's newest Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The Lunit INSIGHT product line also received the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking, obtaining commercial approval across both the UK and Europe.

With these two markings, Lunit has become the first software as a medical device (SaMD) company in the Asia Pacific region to earn such accreditation.

Among the Lunit INSIGHT suite, two products received the MDR CE and UKCA certifications: Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI solution for chest x-ray analysis, and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR, which received its first CE marking in 2019, detects 10 chest abnormalities with 97-99% accuracy, including pulmonary nodules, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumothorax, as well as supporting tuberculosis screening. Lunit INSIGHT MMG, which detects breast cancer with 96% accuracy, received its first CE marking in 2020.

The European MDR, officially announced in May 2017, is the succeeding regulation of the existing Medical Device Directive (MDD), imposing more stringent guidelines on medical devices sold or exported into Europe.

The MDR and UKCA certifications are essential for commercialization in Europe and the UK, with all commercial medical devices—including those already in the market—required to obtain the two markings. Implementation deadlines for the two certifications are set to May 2024 and June 2024, respectively.

"Our MDR CE and UKCA certifications clearly show Lunit's high product power and advanced regulatory compliance capabilities," remarked Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We will continue our proactive response to European market trends to accelerate our business expansion."

Teruo Shingai, APAC Commercial Operations Director of Regulatory Service (Medical Devices) at the British Standards Institution (BSI), commented, "We sincerely congratulate Lunit on its first MDR CE and UKCA certification."

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to 'conquer cancer,' one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of 'learning unit,' is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the globe for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company that values building clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences including ASCO and AACR. After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, Lunit INSIGHT CXR and MMG are clinically used in approximately 1,000 hospitals and medical institutions across more than 40 countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives in the U.S.A., Netherlands, and China.

