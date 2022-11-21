Lean Solutions Group Expands to Mexico

Expansion to Mexico continues to drive international growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its eighth satellite office in Cancun, Mexico, to provide clients in the United States with 24/7 services including back office, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services (BPO).

Lean Solutions Group is projected to grow its workforce of 8,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of the year.

"We are incredibly excited to be expanding our services into other parts of Latin America. As part of our strategic growth plan, this development moves us forward in enhancing our professional solutions offerings," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group. "We have worked to diversify our locations to better serve our clients, and Mexico is a great extension to those efforts. Finding new office locations in talent-rich locations provides our company and our clients with new opportunities and flexibilities. In Mexico, we can find a large, skilled and highly educated workforce that excels within a variety of industries."

Lean Solutions Group is projected to grow its workforce of 8,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of the year. The company's expansion to Mexico comes after the openings of office locations in Guatemala and the Philippines earlier this year. Lean Solutions Group has grown rapidly in the last three years and aims to continue strategically expanding at an international level.

While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings to include warehouse and distribution, while also supporting other sectors including retail, manufacturing, SAAS, hospitality, and healthcare. The company's plan to expand internationally comes from clients' growth, fueling increased demand for skilled professionals.

Mexico offers a high talent pool of skilled professionals with most being drawn from a young population. According to the North American Production Sharing Inc. (NAPS), Mexico's workforce is very diverse with more than 49 million workers between the ages of 20 and 49. Mexico has a large labor pool and combined with its proximity to the United States, it lends itself well to a variety of industries.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 8,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

