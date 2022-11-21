Facebook
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Make Collecting Trash Easier (KSC 1433)

Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an easier way to sweep up debris and to empty into a trash bag," said an inventor from Overland Park, Kan., "very often it's hard to keep the bag open and when you try to dump the debris it can go all over the floor, so I invented the TRASH COLLECTOR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention eliminates the need for the user to hold open a bag to dump the debris or empty a full dustpan offering the simultaneous operations of dust collecting and debris deposit while keeping the processes fast and not messy. It eliminates additional cleanups by preventing floor dust particles from falling all over the floor. In addition, the device reduces the continuous bending over by the user, and the potential fatigue associated with sweeping debris into a dustpan. It is easy to use, convenient and could be offered for residential/consumer and commercial/business models.
The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp.

It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KSC-1433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

