Free Webinar: This Giving Tuesday Give Yourself an Hour of Self-Care

Best Selling Author Jessica Lahey Will Help Parents Understand the Gift of Failure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents juggling the demands to be practically perfect are encouraged to register for a free webinar hosted by Fusion Education Group with New York Times best-selling author Jessica Lahey who will discuss how when parents give themselves the grace to the fail, their children and family also benefit.

Jessica Lahey is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed and The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence. She will speak to parents November 29 during a free live webinar hosted by Fusion Education Group, (PRNewswire)

"The path to Resilience is more rewarding than the path of perfection," said author Jessica Lahey .

"The path to resilience is more rewarding than the path of perfection," said Lahey. "Giving ourselves the permission to fail is a monumental act. It's ok to make mistakes and incredibly important to impress that lesson on our children."

Lahey is a middle school teacher turned best-selling author of The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed and The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence. She will join Fusion Education Group for its monthly webinar. The webinar entitled "Permission to Fail" is free and open to all families, especially those with middle and high schoolers.

Free webinar: Permission to Fail

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Attendees should register in advance here

Channel: Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

This will be a live interactive webinar, with a short intro and questions answered throughout the hour. Lahey speaks to parents, educators, school administrators, coaches, pastors, and community leaders about the science of learning, motivation, engagement, and substance abuse prevention, all in service to the belief that adults have the power to help kids become more autonomous, competent, connected, and fulfilled.

Fusion Education Group is guided by a fundamental belief in the immense potential in every person; its mission is to help each student flourish, academically, socially, and emotionally. Teachers are also mentors and work to create positive, safe, and secure environments where students are emotionally supported.

Fusion hosts monthly webinars free and open to the public that support parents raising middle and high schoolers. In October Fusion hosted a week of virtual college readiness events, including a webinar with New York Times best-selling author Jeff Selingo. Social and emotional health and additional resources can be found here.

About Fusion Education Group:

Fusion Education Group a revolutionary innovator in personalized education and provides accredited personalized education for more than 9,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, through its 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries. Learn more here.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Education Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Education Group