Eneje Consulting Announce Development of Interview Tool

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eneje' (pronounced "Ee-nuh-Jay") Consulting has developed a proprietary interview transcription tool which transcribes and scores interview in real-time. The Coaching Performance Assessment System ("CPAS") qualitative tool transcribes and scores club-selected candidates' responses during an interview based on criteria established by the organization.

By using this impartial interview tool, the club/organization along with Eneje' will promote fairness across the board for the candidate, management, and club ownership. In addition, the CPAS also has a quantitative tool which uses data analytics and machine learning to evaluate individuals' careers objectively and accurately, empowering the club/organization to go beyond traditional statistics.

"We consult with teams about their preferred candidates and determine their most desirable characteristics for a specific position and make recommendations," Mr. Hasty said. "Eneje' takes implicit biases like race, gender and nepotism out of the equation and identifies candidates who fit the precise criteria teams are seeking."

The route to the best candidate starts and ends with CPAS. The placement professionals at Eneje' use a mathematical and scientific approach to analyze both quantitative and qualitative factors that include key statistics, proven talent, experience, success, and critical coaching characteristics. We know this as a "mixed method" approach. The mixed method approach is scientifically supported by the research expertise of professors in the Mathematical and Sociology Departments at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Furthermore, to enhance the accuracy and alternatively reduce the error rates of CPAS qualitative assessment tool, Eneje preliminarily met with AT&T, which led to the automated qualitative assessment tool.

Eneje' can help any sports organization fulfill its commitment to equality with proven criteria that improve not just coaching and front-office candidate selection, but also the entire game. "When you put the best personnel on the sidelines, you upgrade the quality of the people running programs, and make the game better and safer for everyone," Hasty said.

For more information, visit https://www.enejeconsult.com/.

