Durango Colorado Hosts its First Annual Holiday Station Celebration

The historic west mountain town's event series kicks off Nov. 25 and concludes New Year's Day

DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain adventure meets cozy holiday comfort at Durango, Colorado's First Annual Holiday Station. The celebration kicks off Nov. 25 with the Singing with Santa festival and concludes on New Year's Day. The Holiday Station event calendar boasts festivities for all ages, interests, and adventure levels. It was created by Visit Durango and the City of Durango to showcase the local community and traditions that make Durango such a magical place during the holidays.

Holiday Station Logo (PRNewswire)

Event highlights include:

Polar Express Train | Nov. 18 – Jan. 1: The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad's Polar Express is a magical ride which takes guests dressed in holiday pajamas through the beautiful snow-covered Animas Valley as they enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas goodies. The themed train ride features all your favorite characters from the cherished Christmas story including Santa, his reindeer and elves who will greet guests when the train visits the North Pole.

Singing with Santa | Nov. 25: Ignite the holiday season with this Durango Christmas tradition. Families of all ages are invited to gather at downtown's Buckley Park for caroling, cocoa and cookies, a meet-and-greet with Santa, and a highly anticipated lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.

Noel Night | Dec. 2: Live music, lights, sweet treats, and wine tastings are sprinkled all over downtown Durango. Explore the many beautifully curated art galleries and feel transported to what feels like a sequence in a "Hallmark" holiday movie.

47th Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival | Dec. 2 – Dec. 4: A gathering of local vendors at the La Plata County Fairgrounds showcasing many talented local artists. It is the perfect place to find unique gifts for loved ones.

Gingerbread House Competition | Dec. 3 – Jan. 1: Animas Chocolate Co., located in the heart of downtown, showcases creations from some of the area's top gingerbread masons. Peruse the display and indulge in their legendary sipping chocolate.

Planet Petty Happy Holislayz | Dec. 10: Durango Queen and Icon, Aria Pettyone, hosts a holiday drag show at 11th St Station.

Bar-D Wranglers Christmas Concert | Dec. 14 & 15: The cowboy string band from the Bar-D Chuckwagon bring their talents to the Durango Cowboy Church to boot-scoot and belt all your Christmas favorites.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fat Bike Ride | Dec. 17: Mountain biking is not just for summer months! Grab your fat bike, your favorite ugly sweater, and join DurangoTrails as they guide a group ride through La Plata Canyon, surrounded by snow covered mountaintops.

Soaking and S'mores with Santa | Dec. 19: Enjoy a festive soak at the newly renovated and expanded Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa. Carolers will sing, hot cocoa will be served, Santa will visit, and two lucky winners will receive a 10-punch pass for future hot springs visits.

New Year's Eve Celebration Torchlight Parade & Fireworks | Dec. 31: Bid 2022 farewell at Purgatory Resort's mountain party! Ski instructors and patrollers fly down the mountain holding torches is a beautiful light display as party guests enjoy live music, celebratory cocktails and a firework show at the base.

To see the full event calendar, travel deals, and itinerary suggestions visit HolidayStationDurango.com.

About Visit Durango

Visit Durango is an independent non-profit organization operating with the mission to promote Durango and La Plata County's multitude of tourism attractions, events and services. The unbeatable combination of the iconic San Juan Mountains, art galleries, culinary fare, cultural and historic sites make it the perfect base of operations to explore Southwest Colorado. Experience Visit Durango's full-service visitor center at the Durango Welcome Center, located at Main Avenue and 8th Street in the heart of historic downtown Durango, or online at www.durango.org . Follow @visitdurango on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

