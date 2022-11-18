Tom's Watch Bar, the new gameday headquarters for sports super-fans, to open in Washington DC's historic Chinatown steps from Capital One Arena on December 5

Tom's Watch Bar will offer sports fans a panoramic, personalized 360°-degree experience of the most important international, national and regional games, fights, and events on more than 120 high-definition screens.

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an elevated, 360°-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, and more than 120 high-definition screens, the new Chinatown location of Tom's Watch Bar is set to transform how Washingtonians watch their favorite professional, collegiate, international sports teams as well as UFC and other special sporting events. Tom's Watch Bar will open at 781 Seventh St., NW, steps from the action at Capital One Arena on December 5.

Tom's Watch Bar Opening in Minneapolis | Oct 2022 (PRNewswire)

The 6,500 square-foot bar and restaurant boasts three central oversized "stadium" screens and seating for more than 300 guests. Fans of everything from NFL football, and NHL hockey, to NBA and WNBA basketball to European soccer to emerging sports will find themselves in the best seat in the house here, while options for special venue buy-outs, private parties, alumni association watch parties, and corporate events will make Tom's Watch Bar a go-to for the event needs of sports fans across the city.

Because nothing complements a game like your favorite ice-cold brew, Tom's Watch Bar will offer a wide array of draft domestic, imported, and craft seasonal beers, as well as local micro-brews, all available in Tom's signature two-handed 40oz stein. Rounding out the bar menu will be a selection of craft cocktails and an approachable wine list. The food menu will feature elevated sports-bar fare and signature dishes such as the Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken and Tom's Famous Prime Rib Dip, as well as the D.C.-exclusive Old Bay shrimp basket, all prepared with the cravings of hungry sports fans in mind.

But to truly experience Tom's Watch Bar, guests should attend one of Tom's premium "watch parties" for special sporting events, such as UFC fights and World Cup soccer. These emceed celebrations include everything from mascots and cheerleaders to autographed sports gear and ticket giveaways.

Tom's Watch Bar will also feature one Swing Suite powered by Topgolf. This state-of-the-art simulator bay feature a variety of virtual games including signature Topgolf target and course play golf, and hockey, baseball, football, soccer and carnival programs. Tom's Watch Bar also specializes in special venue buy-outs, private parties, alumni association watch parties, and corporate events.

"We are thrilled to open Tom's Watch Bar in Washington DC, and give super-fans in the capital city the ultimate way to follow their teams and experience games together," said Tom's Watch Bar Co-Founder and D.C. resident Tom Ryan. "Our highly curated 360° viewing screenplay, premium sound, delicious menu and watch-party calendar offers Washingtonians a Gameday Headquarters they'll love returning to, every week, season after season."

Tom's Watch Bar will be open from 4pm – 11pm daily and will open at 11am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar, and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

About Tom's Watch Bar & Topgolf

Tom's Watch Bar has a national partnership with Topgolf Tom's Watch Bar build Topgolf Swing Suites, allowing for "full swing" computer generated virtual golf and 10 other major "full motion" computer generated sports to match up well with the sporting events promoted on Tom's screens or for specialized private parties. Tom's customized Topgolf Swing suites adds one more sports related draw and energy to Tom's Watch Bar. Tom's Topgolf Swing suites are a great complement and add incremental beverage and food sales.

